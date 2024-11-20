WASHINGTON—Some of President-elect Donald Trump’s nominees will start making the rounds on the Senate side this week, his transition team announced on Nov. 19.

Nominees who have confirmed visits to senators’ offices include House GOP Conference chairwoman Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), former Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.), Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), and Fox News commentator Pete Hegseth. The senators will be voting on their nominations.

“President Trump’s incoming administration is moving at an accelerated schedule in order to make good on getting key nominees confirmed in order to start delivering for the American people,” said Trump–Vance transition spokesperson Brian Hughes.

Stefanik has been nominated as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

In his Nov. 11 announcement, Trump said Stefanik was the first member of Congress to endorse his presidential campaign that she combatted anti-Semitism as a member of the House Education and Workforce Committee. Stefanik also serves on the House Armed Services and Intelligence Committees

The ambassador role will be upgraded to a Cabinet-level position as it was when Nikki Haley had the role during the first Trump administration. It was downgraded after she left the position in 2018.

Gaetz has been nominated to as U.S. attorney general—a selection that has already generated controversy.

A House Ethics Committee report about Gaetz is pending and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said it should not be released. The committee will decide whether the report will be publicized.

In a Nov. 13 statement, Trump noted Gaetz’s work on the House Judiciary Committee going after what the president-elect calls “alarming and systemic government corruption and weaponization.”

“Matt will root out the systemic corruption at DOJ, and return the department to its true mission of fighting crime, and upholding our democracy and Constitution,” said Trump.

“We must have honesty, integrity, and transparency at DOJ.”

Hegseth has been nominated as the defense secretary.

In a Nov. 12 statement, Trump noted Hegseth’s service in the U.S. Army and his advocacy for veterans.

“Nobody fights harder for the troops, and Pete will be a courageous and patriotic champion of our ‘Peace through Strength’ policy,” said Trump.

Collins has been nominated to lead Veterans Affairs.

Collins, who served in the U.S. Navy and is currently a chaplain in the U.S. Air Force Reserve, represented Georgia’s Ninth Congressional District between 2013 and 2021.

“We must take care of our brave men and women in uniform, and Doug will be a great advocate for our active duty service members, veterans, and military families to ensure they have the support they need,” said Trump in a Nov. 14 statement.

In addition to Gaetz, Collins, Stefanik, and Hegseth, Trump has announced former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) as his selection for director of National Intelligence, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Health and Human Services secretary, and former Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) as EPA administrator.

He also announced his choice of Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) for secretary of state, former DNI chief John Ratcliffe for CIA director, Howard Lutnick as commerce secretary, Chris Wright for energy secretary, former Rep. Sean Duffy (R-Wis.) as transportation secretary, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum as interior secretary, and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem as homeland security secretary.