Philadelphia Police have released shocking video on Friday of a group of teens who attacked a 73-year-old man, beating him to death with a traffic cone in the middle of the street while they filmed it.
The horrific scene, caught on surveillance cameras, opens with seven teens chasing after James Lambert Jr. on June 24, in the middle of Cecil B. Moore Avenue, with one of them swinging a cone at the back of his head.The 73-year-old topples over on the sidewalk, and as the teens surround him, a girl picks up the cone again and hurls it at him.
Police said Lambert suffered several injuries to the head and was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
— Read more at the Daily Mail
More information in the video.
I am reading that this type of crime is one the rise—teenagers assaulting senior citizens. I hope, if and when, they are caught—they are put in the ring with Mike Tyson.
Group of teens
No mention that they’re all BLACK ??? I’m sure if they were white Trump supporters that would be in BIG BOLD LETTERS.
They look like ordinary kids, but they acted like feral criminals. I am curious, since Joy Reid, a Philadelphia. News-caster constantly claims crime is the life blood of white supremacist, how did she show the inhumanity of these young boys and girls of color who are stalking the Streets oh Philadelphia. Mr. Lambert didn’t deserve to die at the hands of these vile teens, no one does.
Elite hate-mongers like Reid are what’s infected the media and empowered the uneducated, programmed black youths in cities to act like monsters. Hate-filled, unsupervised, idle thugs. Try that in much of Texas with a 73 year old and there might be a grave reckoning by the Senior upon the assailants….