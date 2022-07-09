Philadelphia Police have released shocking video on Friday of a group of teens who attacked a 73-year-old man, beating him to death with a traffic cone in the middle of the street while they filmed it.

The horrific scene, caught on surveillance cameras, opens with seven teens chasing after James Lambert Jr. on June 24, in the middle of Cecil B. Moore Avenue, with one of them swinging a cone at the back of his head.

The 73-year-old topples over on the sidewalk, and as the teens surround him, a girl picks up the cone again and hurls it at him.

Police said Lambert suffered several injuries to the head and was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

