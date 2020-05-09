As people struggle to survive onerous governmental over reaches in leftist Democrat strongholds such as California and Washington State, the light of hope shines in the State of Texas for those who want to see America’s resuscitation and restoration from its current diseased condition. And once again, the real disease is not the Wuhan virus, but eager leftist overreaction to it wherever they dominate.

In contrast, the conservative and pro-America Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott diligently endeavors to protect the people of his state, not only from the virus but from the political left. A couple of major recent decisions reflect his resolve on this front.

Not only has he issued an executive order retroactively eliminating jail time for business owners that opened their doors in a desperate attempt to financially survive, he has countermanded the excessive orders of other public officials who brought criminal charges on citizens who did not wear masks.

From Am 700 KSEV Radio in Texas

“Throwing Texans in jail whose biz’s shut down through no fault of their own is wrong. I am eliminating jail for violating an order, retroactive to April 2, superseding local orders. Criminals shouldn’t be released to prevent COVID-19 just to put business owners in their place.”– Texas Governor Greg Abbott

Governor Abbot is particularly outraged that honest, hardworking Texas citizens might face jail time with all of its associated dangers. Meanwhile, violent and dangerous criminals are being released on the grounds that their incarceration might put them at risk for contracting the virus.

In the moral and intellectual wastelands of such leftist Democrat dominated regions such as the West Coast, this is standard practice. The real goal is not to keep as many people safe and healthy as possible, but to upend every standard of a decent and morally healthy society, in pursuit of the leftist agenda.

Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for years. His recently released book Rules for Defeating Radicals, subtitled Countering the Alinsky Strategy in Politics and Culture, is the “Go To” guide to effectively overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.