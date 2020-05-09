As the nation struggles to overcome the sickness and death resulting from the Wuhan virus, it faces an even more disastrous and likely more deadly threat. Opportunistic leftists are in overdrive, feverishly invading every area of the private lives of the American people.

Their iron-fisted exercise of raw power is an alarming foretaste of what they would do if they ever achieved uncontested political dominance. Americans must awaken to the extent of this threat, and learn from it that such people can never again be allowed to gain such leverage over them.

From the Washington Examiner…

“We’re not going back to normal. It’s a new normal, with adaptations and modifications, until we get to immunity and a vaccine.”– California Governor Gavin Newsom

This is nothing but a power grab! Leftists know that if “We the People” don’t draw a line now and stand up to them, there will always be another “pandemic” just around the next corner, by which they can keep their claws on the throat of America. They have reveled in their newfound authority, and have no intention of relinquishing it.

