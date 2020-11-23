A member of the Democratic National Committee is urging his Party and other leftist leaders to put the 75 million supporters of President Donald Trump in re-education programs.
Anticipating Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to assume the White House in January as questionable vote tallies continue to lean in the former vice president’s favor, newly elected California DNC member David Atkins is seriously considering putting conservatives not aligned with Democrats’ radical socialist agenda into re-education camps.
“How do you deprogram 75 million people who would literally die to stick it to the domestic enemies the teevee and youtube conspiracy vids told them to hate?” Atkins tweeted Tuesday, alluding to the 73-million-plus voters the Associated Press reported as casting their ballots for Trump in the 2020 presidential election.
Paralleling Trump and his supporters to Hitler and Nazis?
For those discounting Atkins’ tweet as being taken out of context or meant as a joke, his next tweet dispels these notions.
“No seriously … how *do* you deprogram 75 million people? … Where do you start? Fox? Facebook?” he wrote in his following tweet. “We have to start thinking in terms of post-WWII Germany or Japan. Or the failures of Reconstruction in the South.”
Continuing his rant against patriotic Americans who oppose socialism and support the troops, police, the right to life, capitalism, a strong defense and the United States Constitution – including the right to bear arms and religious freedom – Atkins made it clear that the only acceptable political mindset that would be tolerated in a future Biden administration would be one embracing and promoting radical left ideals.
“This is not your standard partisan policy disagreement,” the self-proclaimed activist and author added on Twitter. “This is a conspiracy-theory-fueled belligerent death cult against reality & basic decency. The only actual policy debates of note are happening within the dem coalition between left and center left.”
According to a report by TheBlaze, Atkins kicked his tweet tirade against conservatives into second gear after various Twitter users raised issues with his tweets.
“I know conservatives are upset by some of the responses here, and yeah, many are out of line, but what do you expect people to do in self-preservation?” his Twitter tirade went on. “The Right has been running 4 years on ‘[expletive] your feelings, my conspiracy theories are valid opinions, and we have more guns.’”
He went on the defensive and tried to justify his communist mind-control scheme.
“You can’t run on a civil war footing hopped up on conspiracy theories hating everyone who lives in cities, mainlining Fox/Breitbart/QAnon, threatening to kidnap governors and shoot protesters, without people trying to figure out how to reverse the brainwashing,” Atkins’ barrage of tweets continued. “[I] mean, for [blasphemous term], conservatives are literally giving themselves COVID just to own the libs. They’re dying in COVID wards insisting they don’t have COVID because it must be a liberal plot. People are gonna try to figure out how to defend themselves.”
Seeing this radical left call – for Democrats to become the thought police and enforce their ideals – as speaking for itself without need of comment, Jack Posobiec, a conservative activist, posted the following tweet captioning Atkins’ disturbing rant.
“A Democrat Party official in California is calling for national re-education camps for families who voted for Trump,” Posobiec tweeted. “This is not OK.”
Self-proclaimed champion of the left, enemy of the right
Atkins has portrayed himself as a longtime dedicated member of the far-left devoted to fight anything supported by Republicans and conservatives – one who promotes a radical agenda, including self-proclaimed socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s multi-trillion-dollar ultra-environmentalist plan that would bankrupt America.
“In the 15 years since [serving in Howard Dean’s failed presidential campaign as a volunteer], I haven’t stopped organizing to beat Republicans, support progressive causes, and hold the Democratic Party accountable to its values,” Atkins’ website states. “Recently as a party activist I have … [c]o-authored a successful resolution that the California Democratic Party passed in support key economic components of the Green New Deal.”
Similar to Atkins, AOC also compared the Trump administration to Nazi Germany when she absurdly equated U.S. border detention centers to the Jewish concentration camps of World War II – drawing outrage from Jews and conservatives alike.
—-
Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.
