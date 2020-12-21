Business next year in the U.S. House of Representatives is expected to be livelier than usual on pro-life issues as a record number of pro-life women will serve in that chamber in the next Congress.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) may have a more difficult time quieting the voices of pro-lifers than in the past because of unexpected Democratic losses in the House last month, resulting in a slimmer majority status than in the previous session.
A total of 29 pro-life women will be in the House come January. Prudence Robertson of the Susan B. Anthony List is hopeful regarding the addition of more pro-life legislators.
“We have 18 new pro-life women now elected to the U.S. House; 10 of these women elected to the House have flipped seats that were formerly held by pro-abortion Democrats,” Robertson states. (See earlier related article)
Pelosi was known to tune out requests for bills to be heard in the chamber by pro-life members of the House, but now the speaker won’t be able to drown out the noise, says the pro-life spokeswoman.
“When people understand the extremism of the Democrats on abortion, especially Nancy Pelosi and radical Democrats in Congress, they reject that extremism,” Robertson continues. “So, I think that these women will be able to really be a pro-life stronghold in the House and present pro-life legislation and the pro-life argument to really challenge the extremism that we currently see from the Democrats.”
While that doesn’t necessarily mean pro-life bills will pass, it does, however, mean greater protection for pro-life legislation from pro-abortion Democrats.
SBA List president Marjorie Dannenfelser spoke in a press release on the issue, describing these Republican women as a “brick wall against radical pro-abortion agenda of Speaker Pelosi and pro-abortion Democrats dead set on taking out even modest protections for the pro-life Americans.”
—-
Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.
God Bless these pro life women. Abortion, the murder of babies in the womb and the murder of new born babies, exemplifies the lack of humanity and the brutality of the left. There is no difference between destroying a babies life and Hitler’s concentration camps.