Biological males continue to invade women’s sports, and now, a cultural analyst says they are also joining sororities.

In accepting Artemis Langford through a majority vote from the University of Wyoming chapter, Kappa Kappa Gamma (KKG) has become the school’s first sorority to welcome a trans male into its sisterhood. Langford, a biological male who identifies as a woman, will be permitted to live in sorority housing to “enhance the member’s experience.”

Campus Reform reports that according to the 2018 National Panhellenic Council Trans Inclusion Policies, KKG – “a single-gender organization” – is one of nine sororities that accepts transgender members.

Christian writer and commentator Janice Crouse is shocked by how quickly society has changed.

“We kind of blink our eyes and say, ‘Wow, another area has fallen,'” she laments. “It’s just amazing how quickly the gay movement has taken over our whole culture.”

She believes this kind of encroachment will eventually eviscerate the sorority system nationwide.

“The sorority movement will be like the Boy Scouts,” Crouse predicts. “When the Boy Scouts said there’ll be no restrictions on gay leaders and employees, that organization has really gone downhill since they made that move. And I think the sororities will follow suit.”

Based off a 2021 analysis of women-only colleges, which found that 82% accept transgender or non-binary applicants, Campus Reform observes that female-exclusive organizations have been rapidly conceding ground to the transgender movement.

The Left has, however, encountered a number of snags in the ongoing culture war. After more than a year of controversy, the Campbell County Public Library System Board of Directors has voted to cut ties with the liberal America Library Association, AFN recently noted.

The Gillette Public Library has been entangled in a debate over the sexually graphic and pro-LGBT books that were found in its children’s section. Nathan Winters, president of the Family Policy Alliance of Wyoming, says the LGBT-promoting library staff actively endorsed the objectionable publications.

“They’d have displays in the front with books that promote very, very radical ideology — some of which actually have cartoon pornography,” Winters details. “So that created a very strong reaction from parents.”

Earlier this year, county commissioners bowed to the wishes of angry parents and appointed a new, conservative-majority library board.

“Even as radical leftists will assert that they have the right to put books in the hands of another person’s child, those parents are saying enough is enough,” Winters observes.

According to County 17, this is the first time that a local government has ever cut ties with the American Library Association.

