Has the time come for Joe Biden to receive a cognitive test? In just one day, Biden had trouble remembering names, employed a creepy whisper at the podium, and provided an incredible reason why Hispanics aren’t getting vaccinated. Call it racist or insensitive, but it could be Joe Biden’s biggest gaffe yet.

Earlier in the week, Biden implied that citizens have no chance against the government, because the government has F-15s and nukes. was that a threat? As more time goes on, America is seeing a person who cannot handle the presidency.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blasts the bipartisan infrastructure deal. Plus, Kamala Harris actually makes a trip to the border.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

