Has the time come for Joe Biden to receive a cognitive test? In just one day, Biden had trouble remembering names, employed a creepy whisper at the podium, and provided an incredible reason why Hispanics aren’t getting vaccinated. Call it racist or insensitive, but it could be Joe Biden’s biggest gaffe yet.
Earlier in the week, Biden implied that citizens have no chance against the government, because the government has F-15s and nukes. was that a threat? As more time goes on, America is seeing a person who cannot handle the presidency.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blasts the bipartisan infrastructure deal. Plus, Kamala Harris actually makes a trip to the border.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
His biggest gaffe was when he took the oath of office.
He is now the oaf in office.
Nice play on words SoT.
Isn’t it great we have a President who has dementia or Alzheimer’s disease, he has no clue as to what he is doing, he has weakened our Country, he was fraudulently elected and he is a traitor to our Country.
AND it’s sickening how most of the media, seems to COVER UP FOR all his Gaffs, no matter HOW BAD they are..
Ain’t that white supremacy just the greatest thing? And he didn’t even have to campaign.
I hope somebody is keeping a running total of Biden’s gaffes and false statements, or should I say lies. Trump was accused of lying thousands of times, but could anybody provide examples? With Biden, we have had a daily occurrences that are in print and video from the news agencies both past, since he was elected to Congress, and present. I would guess his totals are in the thousands.