The Girl Scouts deleted and later apologized for a tweet congratulating Amy Coney Barrett for being voted onto the Supreme Court.

On Wednesday, the organization posted a tweet that included images of Barrett and the four women who joined the Supreme Court before her: Sandra Day O’Connor, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.

“Congratulations Amy Coney Barrett on becoming the 5th woman appointed to the Supreme Court since its inception in 1789,” the Girl Scouts wrote in a tweet, which included the raised hands emoji.

The tweet drew swift criticism from many, including Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley.

“What kind of patch does one earn for uplifting a woman who is the antithesis of justice?” Pressley wrote.

After deleting the tweet, the organization explained that it was not trying to make any sort of political statement.

“Earlier today, we shared a post highlighting the five women who have been appointed to the Supreme Court. It was quickly viewed as a political and partisan statement which was not our intent and we have removed the post.”

“Girl Scouts of the USA is a nonpolitical, nonpartisan organization. We are neither red nor blue, but Girl Scout GREEN. We are here to lift up girls and women.”

The apology was not enough for many conservatives and notorious good-faith actors who found the explanation lacking and said the organization should not have succumbed to “the mob.”

Having successfully gotten grown adults from across the political spectrum to publicly announce they would be boycotting the organization, the Girl Scouts have thus far remained silent on social media.

