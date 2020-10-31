The Girl Scouts deleted and later apologized for a tweet congratulating Amy Coney Barrett for being voted onto the Supreme Court.
On Wednesday, the organization posted a tweet that included images of Barrett and the four women who joined the Supreme Court before her: Sandra Day O’Connor, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.
“Congratulations Amy Coney Barrett on becoming the 5th woman appointed to the Supreme Court since its inception in 1789,” the Girl Scouts wrote in a tweet, which included the raised hands emoji.
The tweet drew swift criticism from many, including Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley.
“What kind of patch does one earn for uplifting a woman who is the antithesis of justice?” Pressley wrote.
After deleting the tweet, the organization explained that it was not trying to make any sort of political statement.
“Earlier today, we shared a post highlighting the five women who have been appointed to the Supreme Court. It was quickly viewed as a political and partisan statement which was not our intent and we have removed the post.”
“Girl Scouts of the USA is a nonpolitical, nonpartisan organization. We are neither red nor blue, but Girl Scout GREEN. We are here to lift up girls and women.”
The apology was not enough for many conservatives and notorious good-faith actors who found the explanation lacking and said the organization should not have succumbed to “the mob.”
Having successfully gotten grown adults from across the political spectrum to publicly announce they would be boycotting the organization, the Girl Scouts have thus far remained silent on social media.
The Girl Scouts once had dignity and earned the respect of many, my mother was a leader, I carted cookie cases behind my sister when they were sold door to door in the neighborhood. It now appears they have lost that dignity and respect by succumbing to the liberal notions of what is politically correct in opposition to the values they once instilled in the many members who passed through the ranks of that organization. I doubt the detractors were members or even hold the same values. For being nonpolitical the Girl Scouts is being used for a very blatant political purpose by the left. SHAME on them!
Cowards.
“Girl Scouts of the USA is a nonpolitical, nonpartisan organization. We are neither red nor blue, but Girl Scout GREEN. We are here to lift up girls and women.”,,,,,spoken like a true Democrat Deceiver on a mission of forced political correctness, where the green of the money is Scouted for wherever it can be found.
It’s Halloween and the Girl Scout cookies you got in your grab bag just got grabbed back, along with the sweets of your Judeo-Christian beliefs in fair play. The result is that like the twisted politically correct sex education they now offer the girls that is driving Christians from their rankers faster than the Boy Scouts could enlist gay Scout Leaders that itself led only to lawsuits and bankruptcy, the Girl Scouts definitely missed that Canary in the Democrat Coal mine lesson and just offer the same road to failure. Their increasing ties to planned parenthood would not allow a woman with 7 children to be allowed on their best wishes list, so the whole court got aborted. The new age Girl Scout policy on sexual morality, which focuses on self-discovery and protection rather than abstention, cannot abide the protection or presence of Christian women and Christian beliefs lest in the self-discovery they turn from their sins and learn how to raise children in a home of faith that has both father and mother , faithful to each other and in love, who protect way better than condoms empty cradles or fatherless homes.
WAKE UP AMERICA! Liberals DESTROY everything they touch! Scouting is DEAD!