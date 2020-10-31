President Trump greeted hundreds of supporters gathered outside a Minnesota rally venue Friday night after Democratic state officials limited attendance to just 250 socially distanced seats.

A crowd many times larger than the number of people allowed a seat near Trump gathered outside the gates in Rochester, southeastern Minnesota, images tweeted by journalists indicate.

Trump took a motorcade to the overflow crowd rather than the state-sanctioned stage after disembarking Air Force One.

Trump held a rally in Michigan yesterday and Wisconsin!

