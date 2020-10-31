President Trump greeted hundreds of supporters gathered outside a Minnesota rally venue Friday night after Democratic state officials limited attendance to just 250 socially distanced seats.

A crowd many times larger than the number of people allowed a seat near Trump gathered outside the gates in Rochester, southeastern Minnesota, images tweeted by journalists indicate.

Trump took a motorcade to the overflow crowd rather than the state-sanctioned stage after disembarking Air Force One.

President @realDonaldTrump arrives in Rochester, Minnesota—hops in his motorcade, and goes to greet Great American Patriots who were not allowed into this evenings #MAGA rally as a result of the Dem Govs draconian restrictions & mandates. Get out & VOTE! https://t.co/zqgeZMtyiF pic.twitter.com/kgVdZ4utby — Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) October 30, 2020

Trump rallies are known for their enthusiastic supporters. I’ve covered a number of them. Rochester, Minnesota might be the most fired up crowd I’ve ever seen. These voters want to see their President @realDonaldTrump! @OANN pic.twitter.com/pHBrKoS64B — Jenn Pellegrino OAN 🇺🇸 (@JennPellegrino) October 30, 2020

Trump addressed reporters immediately after arriving in Rochester, Minnesota, and bashed Tim Walz for "playing games" and doing "a terrible job" because he tried to required rally attendees to observe social distancing pic.twitter.com/RFKYkAe2oB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 30, 2020

Trump held a rally in Michigan yesterday and Wisconsin!

Great day in MICHIGAN, WISCONSIN, and MINNESOTA! “There is only one way to defend your dignity. There is only one way to defend your family & your Country. There is only one way to preserve, protect & defend the🇺🇸Way of Life: you must show up and VOTE on 11/3!” @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/tUFRvk2E9D — Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) October 31, 2020