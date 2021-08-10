In the latest news from Georgia, vote counters took it upon themselves to count ballots rejected by machines for showing a vote for more than one candidate during the 2020 presidential election.
Indeed, a Dominion Voting machine rejected a series of ballots on election night because the voter filled boxes for both Donald Trump and Joe Biden. The machine determined neither candidate should get a tally, at which point the ballot moves to human review.
In the first example, on November 4 at 6:10 p.m., just 24 hours after a ballot was first scanned and rejected by the machine, a panel of humans decided the vote should be given to Joe Biden, Just the News reports. An image of the ballot shows the voter put a large blob next to Trump while putting a thinner check next to Biden.
Additional ballots that same day had checks removed from next to Trump’s name, as well as other candidates across the ticket.
This process is known as adjudication, where machine scanning is replaced with human judgement in cases of incorrect ballots.
In total, more than 5,000 of the 148,000 absentee ballots cast in Georgia’s largest county required some form of human intervention. While adjudication is not necessarily enough to change the Georgia election results, it reveals imperfections in the system.
Language on the ballot reads as follows: “If you make a mistake or change your mind on a section do not attempt to mark through the selection or attempt to erase. Write ‘Spoiled’ across the ballot and across the return envelope” and get a new ballot.
Georgia law says that vote counters must “reject any ballot, including absentee ballots, on which an overvote is detected,” with those ballots to be “manually reviewed” by a panel.
If a voter “has marked his or her ballot in such a manner that he or she has indicated clearly and without question the candidate for whom he or she desires to cast his or her vote,” then the ballot “shall be counted and the candidate shall receive his or her vote.”
State law also says that a ballot should be considered “spoiled” if a voter “cast more than the permitted number of votes.”
However, hundreds of ballots that met the “spoiled” definition were counted.
a panel of humans decided the vote should be given to Joe Biden, Just the News reports.
And yet the Worthless Republican Party still remains silent.
Yes, and the RINO’s in the Senate voted for the so-called “infrastructure bill” where a small percentage of the spending is actually going for infrastructure.
THEY remain silent, because they are COMPLICIT IN THIS THEFT…
My question is how many Democrat vote counters with pens in hand checked Biden along side those already marked for Trump to throw the vote into the batch that they had covered and filled with their own people to change in favor of Joe? Never underestimate a Democrat’s ability to be creative in stealing ballots, or negating those of opponents.,,,5000 votes times hundreds of precincts adds up to a stolen election.
“Georgia, vote counters took it upon themselves to count ballots rejected by machines for showing a vote for more than one candidate during the 2020 presidential election.” ” a panel of humans decided the vote should be given to Joe Biden,”
Will these criminals be held accountable?
Of course not. Next to none, Democrats are ever held accountable for their illegal actions.
This traitorous Democrat Party and their demented puppet president can violate our U.S. Constitution, Laws and even the Supreme Court without any fear of being held accountable for their illegal actions.
The dishonorable socialist Democrat Party revolves around and its philosophy is based on Control, Hate, Lies, Cons, Deceptions, Immorality and the lack of Integrity, Ethics or Honor.
IF anything, they will probably get RAISES…
Stacey Abrams should have those same human ballot counters working when she lost her bid to be governor. She was quite vocal after 2020, I wonder what she has to say now?
“In the first example, on November 4 at 6:10 p.m., just 24 hours after a ballot was first scanned and rejected by the machine, a panel of humans decided the vote should be given to Joe Biden, Just the News reports. An image of the ballot shows the voter put a large blob next to Trump while putting a thinner check next to Biden.”
So, even adjudication doesn’t work when biased and dishonest humans are the ones making the decisions. If there is ever a question, a ballot should be recast by the voter. But in November 2020, lots of hands and judgmental errors were needed to make sure things went the way as planned by the Democrat Party.
AND YET the left STILL CLAIMS “There was no fraud”…
Regardless of whether or not this particular revelation indicates enough votes were manipulated to determine the election winner, it illustrates exactly what fraud and deception democrat controlled election authorities are capable of and do not hesitate to practice. This is simply one example of what is probably hundreds of …..”errors” in vote counting and manipulation of ballots in the last presidential election.
If this were not the case the democrats would not be howling so loudly about state’s election authorities trying to reform voting practices such as is happening in Texas. If the mass media were not so corrupt it would explain all this to the great unwashed and make people understand that it is important to make elections as “cheat proof” as possible. But they are and they won’t, and that is why the truth is not being told about the Texas House democrats high tailing it to Washington D.C. to avoid doing their jobs in the state legislature.
Can you imagine the outrage at this, HAD say 1000 ballots marked in that manner, had been altered so ALL WENT TO TRUMP???
Only that I know another Dem gov of the great state of Newww yawk stepped down due to hookers, I would have said this is a first. But I am betting he will be back in 2022. May the lord save our souls. lol