The Senate on Tuesday passed a major $1 trillion infrastructure spending bill in a significant show of bipartisan force that marked a big step forward for President Biden’s domestic agenda.
The vote was 69-30, with 19 Republicans – including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell – joining all Democrats to approve major investments to the nation’s roads, bridges, railways and more. To mark the achievement, Vice President Kamala Harris came to the Capitol to preside over the Senate and announced the successful vote.
Ohio Republican Sen. Rob Portman, one of the lead negotiators, celebrated the vote as a historic investment in infrastructure that will serve the American people for decades to come.
“What we’re doing here today also demonstrates to the American people that we can get our act together on a bipartisan basis and get something done,” Portman said. “We can do big things on a bipartisan basis if we put our minds to it.”
– Read more at Fox Business
19 of the worst members of Congress—abandoned the Republican Party to become Republicrats. I’m sure they have rationalized their actions to the nth degree to try and salve their consciences—or maybe they have become so numbed to their underhandedness that they are unable to feel even a tinge of remorse for what they do anymore.
You are all traitors, sellouts, backstabbers, liars, anti-Americans, un-Constitutionalists—bottom feeders in the Swamp. Hope the alligators eat you alive.
As per this afternoon’s Fox news report ON those 19.. ALL OF THEM NO LONGER need to fear being “Voted out”, cause ALL OF THEM ARE NO LONGER going to run again, when their current term is out.. THAT IS WHY they are doing this.. THEY HAVE No fear, of us voters, PUNISHING them for this treason.
19 full blown morons who keep sticking the knife in the backs of there constituents time after time.
time for them to go home.
Let’s not forget that they twisted the knife to create more pain and misery.