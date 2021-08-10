The Senate on Tuesday passed a major $1 trillion infrastructure spending bill in a significant show of bipartisan force that marked a big step forward for President Biden’s domestic agenda.

The vote was 69-30, with 19 Republicans – including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell – joining all Democrats to approve major investments to the nation’s roads, bridges, railways and more. To mark the achievement, Vice President Kamala Harris came to the Capitol to preside over the Senate and announced the successful vote.

Ohio Republican Sen. Rob Portman, one of the lead negotiators, celebrated the vote as a historic investment in infrastructure that will serve the American people for decades to come.

“What we’re doing here today also demonstrates to the American people that we can get our act together on a bipartisan basis and get something done,” Portman said. “We can do big things on a bipartisan basis if we put our minds to it.”

Read more at Fox Business

