Loved ones of 9/11 victims are livid over FBI Director Christopher Wray’s comparison of the recent ransomware hacks to the hijackings that killed nearly 3,000 people in a matter of hours.
Wray told the Wall Street Journal “there are a lot of parallels” between the recent cyberattacks of a meat plant and an oil and gas pipeline and the al-Qaeda terror strikes.
That, says a spokesman for families trying to compel the FBI to share all they know of Saudi Arabia’s involvement in Sept. 11, 2001, is disheartening.
“It’s disgusting and tone-deaf,” said Brett Eagleson of Connecticut, who was 15 years old when his dad died while working at the Twin Towers on 9/11. “Director Wray makes a disgusting comparison between the rising price of beef and gas to those blown away on 9/11.”
Wray kept up the comparison in the Journal article, adding “realizing it can affect (Americans) when they’re buying gas at the pump or buying a hamburger — I think there’s a growing awareness now of just how much we’re all in this fight together.”
As the Herald reported this week, the ransomware attacks also hit the Steamship Authority ferry service to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.
This latest cyberattack comes in the wake of an attack on the world’s largest meat producer, just weeks after a similar incident shut down a U.S. oil pipeline. The Russians are most likely behind the cyber hacks.
But, says Eagleson, Wray and too many others forget too easily.
“People in the 9/11 community have been texting me asking ‘How is this real?’ and ‘He’s tone-deaf,'” said Eagleson. “He’s comparing us to the rising cost of beef and gas to our world changing in an instant.”
Plus, this all hits as lawyers for the 10,000 9/11 plaintiffs prepare to question three officials from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia beginning next week — including two the 9/11 Commission cleared but FBI veterans say remain highly suspect.
This showdown has been 20 years in the making and the spotlight will be on the former Southern California al-Qaeda cell.
The first two 9/11 hijackers in the U.S. — Nawaf Al-Hazmi and Khalid Al-Mihdhar — arrived in Los Angeles on Jan. 15, 2000, without being able to speak English. Yet, records show, they made it to San Diego where they took flying lessons — and flunked out — rented an apartment, and attended a mosque.
They were both Saudi nationals. But how did they afford it all?
That’s what lawyers will ask Saudi officials Omar al-Bayoumi, up first June 9-11; Musaed al-Jarrah, next to be questioned June 17-18; and, last but not least, Fahad al-Thumairy, June 28-30. The interviews will take place by video with Saudi officials checking in from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Actually, he insulted all of us, not just those who lost loved ones, nor those who came down with various cancers to which they years later lost their lives….he suggested those of us who remember would be reminded only when we bought gas or a hamburger. He isn’t tone deaf, he is deeply immersed in bureaucratic double talk.
What do you expect from a corrupt career peon.
Christopher Wray is a deep state criminal, who buries the truth. The FBI became the Gestapo / Stasi under Obama and it is just that to this day.
Trump screwed up badly, by NOT FIRING EVERY ONE of these hacks, day one of his term.. ESPECIALLY RAY and those who got in under obama or clintons terms.
FBI Director Christopher Wray is either incapable of running the FBI or is a member of the DEEP STATE when you consider what he has said and done. And the investigations he has failed to look into or start or COMPLETE.
The Fumbling Bureau of Idiocy scores again with more gov-talk. We saw enough from this agency during the Trump administration that there should be no surprise here. Look at the level of competence displayed during the Russia collusion debacle they participated in trying to damage Trump. There may be good people there, but they ain’t at the top.
More and more, with the sheer # of blunders we see, i keep wondering HAVE THEY OUTLIVED their usefullness??
AND MORE AND MORE i am thinking “YES THEY HAVE!”
It seems that many in this administration, elected, appointed, or just employees, are out of touch (or just out of it) with the real world and real people. They’re unsympathetic to the feelings of people whose lives are deeply affected by tragic events that are more significant than inconviences. Cyber attacks to a horrendous 9/11 and thousands dead, a D.C. riot to four years of Civil War with hundreds of thousands dead. Nothing is in perspective any more when news is ice cream choice and not hundreds losing their jobs on a pipeline. There is a singlemindedness of purpose regardless of the consequences which drives these people. Perhaps it is the purging of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happines from the consciousness of the country!
The FBI fish has rotted from the top with Wray just another Comey who was Hillary’s bootlicker. Note NO whistleblowers anywhere along the hierarchy so the corruption into the Deep State is complete. The TV show FBI is empty propaganda, continuing to show heroes doing right when they no longer exist in yet another tentacle devoted to the Democrat Party and socialist takeover. The feebs are feeble defending the Rule of Law but pitbulls when sicked on a conservative like General Flynn, making up and perverting evidence to entrap as ordered by their Dem masters.
That’s why i refuse to WATCH either of those FBI shows…