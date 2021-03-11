Left-wing militants have reportedly turned a memorial site for George Floyd in Minneapolis into a “volatile” autonomous zone — where police and even other protesters aren’t welcome.
The memorial, called George Floyd Square, popped up in the days after the 46-year-old’s police-involved death on May 25 — the catalyst for a global movement against police brutality and racial inequality.
But since then, a militant-style group has taken over the blocks-long site, creating a hostile situation for authorities and protesters alike, NewsNation Now reported.
“The situation at the memorial, from what I understand, is its kind of volatile,” Kim Griffin, a Minneapolis resident, told the outlet. “People that want to go and support doesn’t feel a sense of inclusion. There is more of a like militant-type atmosphere over there and a sense of fear.”
