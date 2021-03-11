Since he took office nearly two months ago, Joe Biden has failed to address the public regarding any of the issues facing our country, most specifically the crisis at the border.
Even his press secretary, Jen Psaki, skirts around the topic, refusing to confirm reports that the number of detained unaccompanied minors at the border has tripled since Biden took office.
“I’m not going to confirm numbers from here,” Psaki said during the White House press briefing. “Obviously, the Department of Homeland Security and others are overseeing the programs and engagements that happen at the border.”
That doesn’t answer the question, Jen. How many kids is Biden keeping in the cages that he and Obama built?
She was repeatedly questioned about the number of minors in custody as reporters noted that the numbers had tripled in just two weeks to over 3,200 more children held in custody at a single time than during President Donald Trump’s presidency, Breitbart reports.
Both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were quick to hop on the bandwagon of condemning the cages during the 2020 presidential campaign, accusing President Trump of putting “babies in cages.”
But now they’re doing it on a much larger scale.
“Jen, why won’t you confirm that number?,” one reporter asked. “That’s a very important number.”
Psaki continuously referred reporters to the Department of Homeland Security.
“I would encourage you to go back to them and ask them again,” Psaki replied. “We’re not going to confirm them from the White House. It’s not our program.”
Though it may not specifically be the White House’s “program,” it’s happening because Biden essentially made crossing the border a free-for-all.
Instead of putting America first, Biden is putting America last through his ultra-lenient immigration policies, particularly reinstating “catch and release.”
A little over a month ago, amid an explosive surge in illegal immigration and a global pandemic, Biden ordered Customs and Border Protection to literally catch and release migrants, a policy which Trump ended during his own administration.
The order raised concerns that the new “come one, come all” approach would trigger an even higher influx of migrants that would ultimately overwhelm the agency’s limited detention capacity.
It did, indeed, cause a massive influx, but don’t worry about the lack of space; Biden opened another tent facility to alleviate the pressure.
Florida has had enough.
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced on Tuesday that she is taking legal action against the Biden Administration over the release of criminal aliens.
Moody said Biden’s “egregious” immigration policies violate federal law and put Americans in danger.
“You know I’ve been speaking for weeks now and alerting Americans to the fact that this administration is thumbing its nose to its responsibilities under federal law. It is required to deport criminal aliens that are here illegally and it is just saying we’re not going to do it anymore,” Moody said during a Fox News interview.
“First, they canceled Operation Talon, which targeted sex offenders here in the United States illegally and now they’ve released guidance, which is basically releasing into our streets, serious criminal offenders. They’re canceling retainers and requiring our law enforcement leaders to release them back into our state. And this includes heroin traffickers, people that are breaking into homes you know use of a firearm with some of these felonies,” she added.
“I mean it is unbelievable, the folks that aren’t law enforcement leaders are required to release. My frustration has boiled over and we’re going to hold them accountable in federal court,” she said.
Now it’s time for other states to follow suit. Maybe then the Biden administration will stop playing politics with the lives of Americans.
Where are the ever hysterical Liberal Media on the ‘kids in cages’ issue ?
The Disgraceful Nancy Pelosi, her Democat Congress cult and their propaganda fabricated Lies about how President Trump treated illegal immigrant children.
The Trump hating Democrat LIE:
“immigrant children detainees described being cold and hungry while crowded into cages with little or no access to showers, clean clothes, places to sleep. Teen mothers also said they had struggled to keep their babies clean and warm.”
Now the corrupt traitorous puppet biden’s Administration doesn’t want our citizens to know how many illegal immigrant children that he has encouraged and supported to illegally enter our country. 🙁 🙁 🙁
“Biden Administration Refuses To Say How Many Kids Are In Cages;” 👿
There was SOME trying to kit Jen up on this issue, but not enough imo.
Why is it that EVERY White country is forced to be multicultural/multiracial?
Why is it that EVERY White country is told to end its own race/culture?
No one asks that of ANY non-White country.
Immigration/assimilation is FORCED upon ONLY White countries.
Anti-Whites call themselves “anti-racists” but their actions lead to the elimination of only one race, the White race.
The purpose of “anti-racism” is to GENOCIDE White children.
Multiculturalism is a code word for White Genocide.
Anti-racist is a code word for anti-White.
BECAUSE it IS white genocide.. Disguised as tolerance and inclusion…
It is long past time Trump has a million man ralley on the border,,,,,this time locked and loaded to lawfully do for America what the law ignoring Democrat Federals refuse to do. No wonder they cage up the streeets of Washnington D.C.,,,,,it is the Democrats who belong in them along with the kids they abuse.
At any time in our U.S. history has the president and Congress ever feared “We the People” so much that they surrounded themselves with razor wire fences and thousands of armed soldier and police officers? 🙄
If Biden needs 25,000 armed soldiers and razor wire fences to protect his inauguration from the people.
Then Biden probably wasn’t elected by the people. 🙁 🙁 🙁
I doubt even during the civil war, the president feared the people enough, to have done this..
Give the guy a break, during a speech earlier this week, he couldn’t even remember the name of his own Secretary of Defense; you want him to know the number of kids in cages?
Beyond a pulse and respirations this clown is lost.
So now the pervert has all these caged kids unaccounted for at his disposal. Is this America or China?
ITs looking more and more like china, by the day.
Cage em, brainwash em, molest em, preen em and turn em loose in America on America.
Bring illegal alien criminals into our Country, bring drugs into our Country, bring child molesters into our Country and give the illegal aliens welfare, at taxpayer expense. Isn’t it nice having Joe the criminal communist, in the White House? Isn’t it great having someone with dementia or alzheimers disease in the White House? Who voted for Biden? It must have been the so called “Evangelicals”, who believed that Biden, the so called Christian, was pro life. The communist voters that voted for Biden are both airheads and the “useful idiots” that Lenin talked about.
Unfortunately, we ALL suffer, for their stupidity.
Joe likes kids in cages. More to sniff.
Good one!
““We’re not going to confirm them from the White House. It’s not our program.””
Poor. pathetic, under-educated, ill-informed and unknowledgable Jen…
Here’s a CLUE sweetie..
DHS is an EXECUTIVE BRANCH AGENCY!
The ‘president’ IS THE BIG CHEESE OVER EVERYTHING IN THAT BRANCH.
yeah, sweetie….’ IT IS YOUR JOB!
the really sad thing is…
she really is the best the left has to offer….
IF she’s the best they have to offer, i’d HATE TO see what the worst is?
The delusional, dishonest, and divisive Biden administration is living in a bizarre, alternate reality where it denies the existence of an unprecedented humanitarian crisis at our southern border and believes that ignoring this disaster will simply make it go away. By failing to protect both the physical and financial security of American citizens from this tidal wave of illegal immigrants that consists of unvetted individuals from all over the world, Biden and his team are deliberately refusing to uphold their oaths of office.
There was a Superman comic called Bizarro World. That was a playbook for the Xiden “Presidency”.
SINCE NO one has the balls in office, to do a damn thing about them ‘refusing to up hold their oaths”, what exactly do they have to fear??
Let’s see, BO built them it was ok, Trump used them at a much lower number and he was a monster, and now it’s not even biden administration’s program. Very convenient! How does the truthful, unbiased msm explain that?
As always, when THEY DO it, its good/right/ok. IF the right does it, it’s Bad/wrong/evil.
Democrat party policy loving planned parenthood killed-aborted over 3 hundred thousand US children using doctors, and nurses last year.
The media moguls love Dem policy and manipulate elections. Thy don’t give a rip about children’s lives. They only are interested in indoctrinating society in morbid values like the Democrat Party legislation.
Recall the confirmation hearing of Assistant Secretary for Health, transgender Dr. Rachel Levine. Rand Paul was rightly upset of her-his Lavine’s Genital-Breast Mutilation of children and youth which can not be reversed. Levine calls this Gender Medicine. Dem lovers hate Rand Paul, his wife and friends, and want to harm them as shown on Fox.
The Hero of Dem Party, Dem loving Media Moguls, Sports Team Networks,etc. is criminal George Floyd , who invaded a pregnant black womans home, and took her valuables threatening her unborn child. No mention of this by Dem Legislation loving Media Moguls ! There were good black people killed by Dem supported mobs. Why are they not even mentioned by the Dem god making Media Moguls and Sports teams etc.?
They are not cages. The politically correct name is “Migrant Facilities”.
There’s no way senile Joe can know anything about caged kids. He’s caged in the White House basement.
That certainly sounds like what kamila is doing to joe.
Biden, China’s *****, doesn’t have a clue how many kids are locked in cages. He likely will start ranting and raving, however, that there are kids in cages at the border because he probably thinks Trump is still president. Thank God there is now LESS THAN four years until Hidin’ Biden remains in office. The best thing he can do for our country now is get back in the basement and stay there.
I thought that Obama and Carter were tied for the worst presidents in our nation’s history: Carter was just plain too dumb for the job; and Obama was clearly a criminal. However, I believe we have new leader for the worst ever because Biden is BOTH too dumb for the job AND a hardened criminal! Congrats Joe!
“We’re not going to confirm them from the White House. It’s not our program.”
In the real world someone would ask to speak to the person in charge. I would love to hear a “reporter” ask “May we talk to your supervisor, Jan?”