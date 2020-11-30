Joe Biden is a “devout Catholic” — just ask him. He speaks of carrying rosary beads in his pocket, much as Hillary Clinton used to claim (at least in front of certain audiences) that she carried a bottle of hot sauce in her purse.
So imagine our surprise when the devout Catholic, in his Thanksgiving address, referred to the authors of Biblical Psalms as “palmists.” Twice.
All dialogue guaranteed verbatim, including his pronunciation of “proclaim” as “pris-claim.”
“And if we do, and I’m sure we can, we can pris-claim the palmist, with the palmist who wrote these following words, ‘The Lord is my strength and shield….”
Even an atheist can pronounce Psalms.
78 Year Old Biden Fractures Bones In Foot While Playing With A Dog
Joe Biden injured his foot while playing with his dog on Saturday.
He slipped while playing with Major, one of the two German shepherds owned by Biden, who twisted his ankle. He went to an orthopedist in Newark, Delaware, on Sunday afternoon out of an “abundance of caution.” .
X-rays showed no signs of a break, but a follow-up CT scan found hairline fractures in Biden’s foot. A hairline fracture is “a small crack or severe bruise within a bone” that is “often caused by overuse or repetitive actions when microscopic damage is done to the bone over time,” according to Healthline.
Biden will likely be in a walking boot for “several weeks,” Kevin O’Connor, his doctor, said, according to a transition pool report.
The Bidens adopted Major in 2018. He and Champ, their other German shepherd, will move into the White House with them when Biden takes office in January.
Major will be the first rescue dog adopted from a shelter to live in the White House, NBC News previously reported.
