Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams shocked political observers by saying Wednesday that abortion is “an economic issue” — as surveys suggest more American voters are concerned about rising inflation than the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

“Having children is why you’re worried about your price for gas … [and] how much food costs,” Abrams told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“For women, this is not a reproductive issue,” she added. “You can’t divorce being forced to carry out an unwanted pregnancy from the economic realities of having a child.”

— Read more at the NY Post

—————————————

—————————————

Stacey Abrams just said more abortions will help solve the inflation problem. You can't make this up. pic.twitter.com/SqGiP5l2Fn — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) October 19, 2022