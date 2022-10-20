Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams shocked political observers by saying Wednesday that abortion is “an economic issue” — as surveys suggest more American voters are concerned about rising inflation than the overturn of Roe v. Wade.
“Having children is why you’re worried about your price for gas … [and] how much food costs,” Abrams told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”
“For women, this is not a reproductive issue,” she added. “You can’t divorce being forced to carry out an unwanted pregnancy from the economic realities of having a child.”
— Read more at the NY Post
Stacey Abrams just said more abortions will help solve the inflation problem. You can't make this up. pic.twitter.com/SqGiP5l2Fn
— Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) October 19, 2022
