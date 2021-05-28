Republican lawmakers have had enough of Dr. ‘Flip-Flop’ Fauci, demanding he be fired from his post.

On Tuesday, Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) took the reins, proposing the “FIRED Act” and its acronym is simply perfection: “Fauci Incompetence Requires Early Dismissal.”

“Dr. Fauci represents everything that President Eisenhower warned us about in his farewell address: the scientific-technical elite steering the country toward their own ends. Americans have had decades of Dr. Fauci’s leadership, and he publicly failed to respond appropriately to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is time for him to step aside so that new leadership can ‘follow the science’ and start reopening America,” Davidson said in a statement.

The proposal sets a 12-year term limit for appointees serving as the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which Fauci has held since 1984, the Daily Wire reports.

“In the wake of massive missteps by Dr. Fauci and his subordinates in the handling of the coronavirus pandemic, this bill addresses an oft-overlooked issue: the lack of accountability for unelected bureaucrats,” Davidson added.

“Under Dr. Fauci’s guidance, Americans have lost confidence in the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control, leading to confusion and serious government overreach that has threatened Americans’ livelihood and freedoms. Despite successful treatment therapies, a historic vaccination development, and decreasing cases, Dr. Fauci has continued to advise healthy, low-risk Americans to continue to act as if the pandemic were out of control  after overseeing nearly a year of draconian public health policies that have decimated the U.S. economy.”

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA) also called for Fauci’s immediate removal.

“He has been wrong, intentionally deceptive, and inconsistent throughout the entire pandemic,” he said. “A few examples of Fauci’s failures include: claiming there was very little risk to Americans in January of 2020, opposing President Trump’s China travel ban then crediting it with saving lives, and wrongly predicting an explosion of cases in Texas after Gov. Abbott lifted the state mask mandates.”

“It is long past time for Dr. Fauci to stop talking to the American public. Fauci should resign or be fired immediately,” he added.

