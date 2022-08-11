As the Wyoming primaries approach, The New York Times is already preparing the post-election spin boosting the post-congressional exploits of Rep. Liz Cheney. The Aug. 8 front-page headline was “Cheney Ready to Lose a Race, But Not a Fight.”
Times reporter Jonathan Martin laid it on thick: “She has used the Aug. 16 contest as a sort of a high-profile stage for her martyrdom — and a proving ground for her new crusade.” Martyrdom? She’s not being burned at the stake like Joan of Arc, even if that’s the kind of moral high ground the liberal media coverage suggests.
She’s losing her race “in part because of death threats, her office says.”
Her new crusade is the media’s old crusade. The pull quote on the back of the front section read, “If the cost of standing up for the Constitution is losing the House seat, then that’s a price I’m willing to pay.” Martin also insisted she “has become arguably the most consequential rank-and-file member of Congress in modern times.”
She will be “consequential” if the Jan. 6 committee somehow helps ruin Donald Trump before 2024. Cheney is only “rank-and-file” because she was tossed out of the House Republican leadership for seeking an entirely new constituency: The New York Times, The Washington Post and the alphabet of liberal TV networks.
Martin hyped speculation that “she is preparing to run for president. She has done little to dissuade such talk.” Martin touted a house party in Cheyenne, Wyoming, where the (unnamed) host introduced the congresswoman by comparing her to Sen. Margaret Chase Smith, who confronted Sen. Joseph McCarthy when that was considered daring, and then in 1964 went on to become the first female candidate for president “from a major party.” That campaign went nowhere.
In two successive CNN interviews, Jake Tapper and Kasie Hunt each oozed and pressed her about running for president. These salutes look to Republican voters like the fringe benefits of aiding the liberal media.
She claimed she’s still Republican, but “when asked if the G.O.P. she was raised in was even salvageable in the short term,” she said that “it may not be” and called her party “very sick.” In other words, this all sounds like the 2024 version of Evan McMullin for president — a protest vote for never-Trumpers.
Like a good Democrat, she found more patriotic members on the Democrat side. “I would much rather serve with Mikie Sherrill and Chrissy Houlahan and Elissa Slotkin than Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert,” she proclaimed. Oh, she disagreed with Sherrill, Houlahan and Slotkin on some things, “but they love this country, they do their homework and they are people that are trying to do the right thing for the country.” Martin called this a “political awakening.”
The Times recently reported liberal Hollywood producer Jeffrey Katzenberg and his wife donated more than $43,000 to her campaign “and groups supporting her.” Katzenberg said he was talking up Cheney to “anybody and everybody that will listen to me.” The Cheney campaign sent mailers to registered Democrats with instructions on how to change parties ahead of the primary to vote for her.
It’s quite a long way from the Obama years, when the liberal pundits used to call her the “daughter of Dracula” (Chris Matthews) and “Shooter’s little girl,” who’s “riding the wave of crazy” (Ed Schultz). Anderson Cooper accused her of “emboldening our enemies,” and Chris Hayes panned her as “truly one of the most odious presences in American politics today.”
Liz Cheney proves that no politician can be both the biggest darling of the liberal media and a viable candidate for Republican leadership.
Remember this:
Matthew 7:15-16 “Watch out for false prophets. They come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves.
16 By their fruit you will recognize them.
Beware of RINO Democrats. They pretend to be Republicans, but inwardly they are hateful, dishonest Democrats.
By their actions you will recognize them. Do Not trust them.
Note how Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi say they are devoted Catholic. But they encourage, promote, support and protect every form of sexual perversions, unborn baby killing. They Lie, cheat and steal. Maybe these are false prophets?
liz is preparing for her next challenge–
changing joe biden’s diapers-
I just saw the political ad the former Vice President made for his daughter, it was a slap in the face to the rank and file Republicans who put Donald Trump on the ballot in the first place, he wasn’t one of the establishment elite like the Cheneys or the Bushes, he was what we had been waiting for for years to come along and inspire the voters, and he did! And they didn’t like it! We saw what they had become: Democrat lite! Now that group is like the Democrats of old before the progressives took over.
She certainly thinks highly of herself whether or not anyone else does.
There’s talk around DC involving her husband’s business dealings with HUNTER BIDEN and China.
Keep eyes/ears open for the possible reason she’s so chummy with the corrupt Dems. If you ever saw the political satire Vice you know how coin-operated and amoral her father is. The acorn may not have fallen far from the tree…. We’ll see.
THE wyoming voters, BETTER WISE UP and boot her like a bad habbit.
can’t add much to your comments guys spot on