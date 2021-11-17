FBI created ‘threat tag’ to track alleged harassment of educators: Whistleblower

The FBI created a “threat tag” to track allegedly menacing statements made against school boards and their members after Attorney General Merrick Garland directed the bureau take the lead on the hyper-local disputes, a whistleblower has revealed.

The email, dated Oct. 20, was released Tuesday by House Judiciary Committee Republicans, who said the missive was proof that federal counterterrorism was being deployed against parents at school board meetings.

The email, which House Republicans said came from a whistleblower, showed the creation of the tag “EDUOFFICIALS” to track related threats.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy slammed Joe Biden’s Justice Department for an ‘egregious abuse of power’ on Tuesday and demanded Attorney General Merrick Garland testify before Congress about the counterterrorism tactics the FBI is using to investigate parents.

‘In an egregious abuse of power with the potential to unfairly track Americans’ activities, President Biden’s Department of Justice is using FBI criminal and counterterrorism resources to target parents,’ McCarthy said in a statement.

‘Attorney General Garland must return to Congress to address, under oath, in detail, the discrepancies regarding the directives he issued involving investigating America’s parents,’ he demanded.

On October 21, 2021 Merrick Garland testifed to Congress on the topic of the FBI tracking parents who appear at school board meetings. Now, Jim Jordan calls him to account on the just discovered threat tag.

