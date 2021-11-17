Gossip and rumors about Kamala Harris are consuming the Beltway these days. Here’s a sampling. Let us know what you think.

As the White House has come out to defend Vice President Kamala Harris’ role in the administration, hours before failing to introduce her during the infrastructure ceremony, rumors are swirling Congress is reviewing the process to confirm a new vice president.

The latest rumor comes from an email from a source to Fox News chief congressional correspondent Chad Pergram to familiarize himself with the process in the House and Senate.

Rumor That Biden Is ‘Considering’ Moving Harris To Supreme Court Sweeps D.C.

Buried in a recent scathing CNN story about Vice President Kamala Harris’ endless woes is a line that has sent shockwaves across Washington, D.C.

Two CNN reporters penned a piece on Sunday headlined “Exasperation and dysfunction: Inside Kamala Harris’ frustrating start as vice president.” The article cited nearly three dozen officials in Harris’ office and the White House as their sources, and few had nice things to say.

(CNN)Worn out by what they see as entrenched dysfunction and lack of focus, key West Wing aides have largely thrown up their hands at Vice President Kamala Harris and her staff — deciding there simply isn’t time to deal with them right now, especially at a moment when President Joe Biden faces quickly multiplying legislative and political concerns.

The exasperation runs both ways. Interviews with nearly three dozen former and current Harris aides, administration officials, Democratic operatives, donors and outside advisers — who spoke extensively to CNN — reveal a complex reality inside the White House. Many in the vice president’s circle fume that she’s not being adequately prepared or positioned, and instead is being sidelined.

