Dr. Anthony Fauci Tuesday warned that COVID-19 could mutate into an even more virulent “monster variant” if the pandemic is not stamped out with mass vaccination.
The pandemic expert agreed with MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski when she suggested that a new “monster” stain could make the delta variant look like child’s play.
“There’s always a risk of, as you get more circulation of the virus in the community, that you’ll get enough accumulation of new mutations to get a variant substantially different than the ones we’re seeing now,” Fauci said on the Morning Joe show.
Fauci said one of the most important reasons to get an overwhelming number of people vaccinated is to prevent the COVID-19 virus from mutating into new variants as it spreads.
“You’re vaccinating now to prevent the next mutant coming, the next variant from coming,” Fauci said.
He suggested that future variants might even be resistant to the vaccines that have so far proven very effective in protecting people against even the virulent delta variant.
“Then it would in many respects negate some of the very positive protection that you get from the vaccines,” Fauci said.
Public health experts like Fauci have been dismayed by the significant resistance to the COVID vaccines. Tens of millions of eligible Americans have so far refused to get the lifesaving shots, and a big chunk of them say they will not get inoculated.
After months of pleading with Americans to do the right thing, President Biden last week announced an aggressive new policy of vaccine mandates to cajole anti-vaxxers to get their shots.
But Fauci warned that an even more dire result of a failure to get an overwhelming number of people vaccinated is that it allows the virus to continue to spread widely enough to create even nastier new strains.
“Viruses will not mutate if they don’t have the opportunity to spread and replicate,” he said. “So the more dynamics of viral activity you have in the community, the greater opportunity you give to the virus to mutate.”
“We have not let it leak from the lab yet, but it’s coming!”
My thought exactly. There is no way we can know that these “variants” weren’t created in the Wuhan lab and intentionally released. I believe Fauci knows and it is intentional.
those variants are the result of a vaccine that is not 100% effectivre, which means the virus learned how to change so it survives . Then it gets to other people and infects them with the new variant. You can’t compare a vaccine that is 100% effective or a vaccine given when there is no virus infection going around with a vaccine that is NOT 100% effective and thus can escape with knowledge on how to circumvent the vaccine. In times of a pandemic vaccinated with a vaccine that does not totally kill every bit of that virus SHED that bit of a fitter virus to others. Fauci is going to blame the unvaccinated when it is really the vaccinated who unknowingly have spread mutations.
We sane ones know they have to make a new flu vaccine for each year’s new flu virus strain and Covid will be no different. So it is more BS to get the current dangerous vaccines to prevent getting a new one. How else will they gain total domination over the world population without releasing a new strain of Covid on us to make us bow to their demands. Sue and fight back now before it is too late. WAKE UP AMERICA.
Dr. Anthony Fauci has proven to be an opportunist, non-credible and a liar. So why should we believe anything he says??
WE should not ! They just NEVER stop with the fear propaganda! How do they explain the high number of deaths in the past from the ordinary FLU that occurs every year but the last 18 months?
By calling it covid if you were sick with anything.
What needs to be ‘Stamped Out’ are the lying criminals in charge, and the Trajectory to Tyranny that we are currently on.
The only mutation we will see are the democrats mutating into even more sadistic entities then they presently are. God help us!!!!
Sure Fauci is scared because he sees what is happening in Britain. The fully vaccinated are now dying at nearly 10 times the rate then the same time last year. He is trying to justify what could start happening here and pre-blaming a Super Virus to cover his butt. This is why it normally requires years to get FDA approval to be able to study for negative long term effects.
Britain has pursued a mass vaccination strategy as aggressively as any country. It approved Pfizer’s vaccine even before the FDA. More than 80% of Britons are now fully vaccinated.
But Britain is in far worse shape than it was at this time last year, when no one was vaccinated. It is now averaging about 140 deaths a day, roughly 10 times as many as mid-September 2020. And hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise.
Unvaccinated people who have had a mild case of COVID-19 are left with long-term antibody protection against future disease, according to a study from researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.
brilliantly said. In fact dr Bauer from the London Crick institute (comparable to Fort Detrick) stated months ago that the vaccine destroys your immune system and that soon people -especially the old- would need a booster and then another booster. He might as well have ended with “until the virus has adapted so strongly that no booster will be able to stop it”
BTW, Bauer is a virologist who presently works with these vaccines!!!
A conspiracy theory here. Americans are ordered to get the shot but who isn’t getting them? People of color. One or two years hence white folk are dropping like flies, fulfilling part of Biblical end time prophecy in the process.
Fauci makes millions on these vaccines, so he wants you to take them forever ! They will keep on coming out of that lab in Wuhan, until he decides that he is rich enough !
And, nobody is ever rich enough!
fauci, maybe you shouldn’t have created this virus if you truly feel that way.
And, BTW, none of our “leaders” including fauci, are afraid of catching this virus. They party, and party, without ceasing. Why is that?
Because the deadly virus is called democratitis and it only affects those who disagree with their stay home, mask up, get jabbed and vote for the demon-rats. Of course the dems would be immune to a phony ramped up virus scare tactic. Strange how the flu was completely eradicated last flu season. I guess people who think they are in charge of the weather also have the power to destroy the lives of those who employ them.
WOW – What a “coincidence” that this fear tactic from Fauci comes right on the heels of Biden’s unconstitutional vaccine mandates!!
The truth is that your immune system will have less ability to fight off future virus attacks if you compromise it by taking these MRNA type Covid vaccinations. Fauci will not look out for your best health interests, so we have to do it for ourselves. He has proven he is a compromised liar, otherwise he wouldn’t be trying to force people who already have natural immunity / antibodies, to inject themselves with an experimental vaccine!!
oh ye! Just like Geert van den Bossche predicted. This virologist -months ago- worried stiff that the vaccine which is NOT 100% effective could learn to resist the vaccine and escape =new mutant, which could be milder or more virulent. He clearly stated that you cannot compare a vaccine given when there is no virus around (eg the vaccines given to kids) with a vaccine given when there are loads of virus circulating around (pandemic). He warned that eventually these virus escapes from the vaccines (mutations) could well lead to total ineffectiveness of any vaccine just like what is now happening with failed antibiotics. Botch Fauci I bet you knew this was a possibility and now you pretend this would be a totally unexpected outcome. What a criminal! I think Geert vd Bossche even wrote to you months ago about this!
Only 1 “vaccine” has full FDA approval – Pfizer’s. The one that works better on the delta variant, Moderna’s, is not approved by the FDA. So far, a lot of warnings about the mu variant and now the monster variant, but no data to show which vaccine works best against these. And, are they really vaccines if you have to get a booster every 8 months or so? I have yet to get a booster for my polio vaccine. My Tetanus shot lasts 10 years. I never had to get a booster for my small pox vaccine. Who is trying to blow smoke up whose skirts here?
And now O’Biden tells us to do it “because I said so”?!? Those are the words of a dictator or man with an indefensible position – in this case, maybe both!