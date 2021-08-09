Republican voters across the country surely did not elect 50 U.S. Senators to support the socialist agenda of President Joe Biden. In fact, these Senators were elected to serve as a bulwark against the far-left legislation pushed by our cognitively challenged President and the congressional leadership of the Democratic Party. Unfortunately, these wishes are being ignored by Senate Republicans who are more interested in doing “deals,” rewarding lobbyists and growing the size of the gargantuan federal government.
Once again, the conservative base of the Republican Party has been betrayed by their so-called leaders in the United States Congress. In the latest monstrosity, a $1.2 trillion “infrastructure” bill, a horrific piece of legislation, was advanced this weekend by eighteen Republican U.S. Senators. This will give the Democrats and President Joe Biden another victory, while the grassroots of the Republican Party will suffer another stinging defeat.
The GOP Senators supporting the legislation included the entire RINO caucus, featuring Republican Party embarrassments such as Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Susan Collins of Maine, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Rob Portman of Ohio, Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, and Thom Tillis of North Carolina. For good measure, worthless U.S. Senate Minority Leader, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, added his support to the “bi-partisan” legislation.
GOPUSA Editor’s Note: 18 GOP senators supported cloture on this bill. Click here to see the full vote.
Bi-partisan cooperation always ends up exclusively helping the Democratic Party, as Republicans get nothing in return. Such legislation adds to the federal debt, expands government, and gives conservatives no victories to savor.
The goal of the GOP in the U.S. Congress should be victory over their Democratic Party opponents. The Republicans should be working non-stop to defeat every piece of socialist legislation that Democrats advocate until the midterm elections in 2022 hopefully gives the party more reinforcements and control of Congress. However, if the GOP keeps giving the Democrats victories like the “infrastructure” bill there will be little, if anything, left to save after the midterm elections.
The “infrastructure” bill is 2,702 pages long and has certainly not been read in its entirety by any member of the United States Senate. It is more than double the size of the Bible, but without any of the “Good News.”
It is nothing but more big government expansion, reckless spending, and payoffs to influential special interest groups. President Donald Trump called the bill “a gift to the Democratic Party.” Of course, he is right, and Republicans can thank their gutless Senate Minority Leader and the RINO’s in their caucus for this latest disaster.
The bill includes very little for actual infrastructure. According to the Republican Study Committee, only about 10% of the bill is actually being allocated for traditional infrastructure projects. The rest of the bill includes funding of digital equity grants, zero emission vehicles, and green energy projects. It also formalizes gender identity as a protected class, provides alcohol monitoring of drivers, and will track mileage so new taxes can be added.
Not surprisingly, the bill is just another liberal grab bag of spending priorities. While no conservative goals are actually achieved in the bill, the word “equity” is used at least 64 times. According to far-left Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, the bill also addresses “racism physically built into some of our highways.” It is not clear how highways are racist, but billions of dollars will be spent to fix it anyway.
The bill includes nothing for the biggest crisis in America, the invasion of illegal aliens at our southern border. While zero dollars are earmarked for the border wall, at least $2.5 billion is allocated for additional “border processing stations.” These facilities will not be used to stop the invasion of illegal aliens but will be used to help poor Central American “migrants” receive the resources and direction they need for access into the United States.
Another troubling feature is that the bill, according to the Congressional Budget Office, will add $256 billion to the national debt. The University of Pennsylvania’s Penn-Wharton Budget Model has calculated an even greater addition to the national debt of $351 billion with no “significant” economic gain from the legislation.
Republicans used to be concerned about the national debt and limiting the size of the federal government, but such values are practically non-existent in the U.S. Congress today. Along with the fiscal problems caused by more debt, there are inflationary pressures that will be created. This is a significant problem because inflationary pressures are already skyrocketing in our country. In fact, prices on everything from groceries to gasoline have been increasing at the highest levels in over a decade.
These inflationary pressures act as an additional tax on hard working Americans, who are still suffering from the COVID pandemic, the effects of the lockdown and the fact that millions of jobs have still not returned to the American economy since the start of the crisis in March of 2020.
For all of these reasons and more, Senate Republicans should not be working with Democrats and the President on a budget busting, Green New Deal piece of misnamed “infrastructure” legislation. When Donald Trump was President, Democrats refused to work with him on an infrastructure bill. In fact, Democrats spent his entire four-year term trying to impeach, convict and politically destroy him.
Republicans should display the same attitude toward the radical socialist Joe Biden and the Democratic Party leadership in Congress. There should be no cooperation, no bi-partisanship, only political opposition to a dangerous, far-left agenda.
Another reason this bill should be opposed is that it is only part one of a two-part disastrous legislative combination that Democrats are readying for passage this year. The companion legislation is even larger, $3.5 trillion, and more offensive for it includes “climate change action,” an expansion of government funded health care programs, and other items on the Democratic Party’s legislative wish list.
Unless Republicans exhibit some political courage and work to stop this agenda, the nightmare for our country will only get worse in the days, weeks, and months ahead.
Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs nationally on Real America’s Voice Network, AmericasVoice.News weekdays at 7 a.m. CT and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America’s Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on Crouere.net. For more information, email him at [email protected]
RINO Bill Cassidy had the gall to go on Laura Ingraham’s show and say this monstrosity was paid for. Of course Cassidy the RINO is a never Trumper. These RINOS have opened the way for Pelosi’s 3.1 trillion dollar reconciliation bill, which will destroy America. These RINOS are communist traitors and they are no different than the Democrat communists.
Looks like Joe and Nancy went out and bought some sock puppets and bobblehead dolls who act like talking Chatty Kathy dolls who only vote with their new owner Pelosi when she and Joe pull their strings.The road to fiscal bankruptcy is paved with their good intentions, and bankrupting any nation is a path taken by corrupt foreign interests intent upon conquering it,,,,,from within.
And folks wonder, why i feel its no longer worth it to keep voting “for republicans”, when TIME AND TIME AGAIN they show us JUST HOW USELESS they are…
These RINO cowards are the reason many don’t want to support the republican party. They are weak, uniformed, i didn’t think stupid before, , but now we can use that adjective, non patriotic, disloyal , selfish, and whatever other adjectives you may want to use. They will help the demorats destroy this country, WE will literally be paying and I wish they could be legally and financially responsible for the devastation they will bring upon this GREAT country. This 2700 page bill was not read by any of them and should not be allowed to be voted on until they can explain everything about it or given a time frame for the american public to actually see what is in this deceptive paperwork. The DEVIL is in the details. One thing you have to give credit to these radical democrats is they may be wrong but they stick together 100% no matter what. These idiots should not be allowed to control any moneys or be allowed to spend OUR money and our future generations money and obligations We don’t need to be invaded by another country, our enemies are laughing watching our so called leaders destroy us from within. These rinos should be thrown out of the republican party or just leave the party( they won’t). Vote them out as soon as possible. Idiots must be forced to leave .
If i had my way, they’d not only get a walk of shame, where every conservative out there, would be allowed to hurl ROTTEN FOOD at them, but then have the ignobility of being PUBLICLY STRIPPED OF their us citizenship, shoved unceremoniously into a rocket, and LAUNCHED INTO DEEP SPACE…
AND it wouldn’t just be THEM that it gets done to.. IT WOULD ALSO BE to their families, who make BANK OFF their backstabbing….
Just as pro athletes kneel at the National Anthem and turn their backs on the flag, the Republicrat sellouts in Congress once again turn their backs on the American people.
Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney, Susan Collins, Bill Cassidy, Rob Portman, Kevin Cramer, Tom Tillis, and Mitch McConnell—damn every one of you—you sorry bunch of back-stabbing, two-faced, un-American self-serving elites—DAMN EVERY ONE OF YOU!
Here is the Democrat Party hellbent on destroying this country—and we count on you as our line of defense in DC—and what do you do? You are a sorry bunch of deal-cutting, backslapping, self-enriching do-nothings who are as low-life as your Democrat counterparts.
“When Donald Trump was President, Democrats refused to work with him on an infrastructure bill. In fact, Democrats spent his entire four-year term trying to impeach, convict and politically destroy him.” You didn’t exactly try to do anything then either, did you? I hope every single one of you gets replaced by someone who has a sense of responsibility to the American people. You are all a disgrace. DAMN YOU!
In portman’s case, he WILL BE REPLACED as he’s already said he won’t RUN again.. IMO CAUSE HE KNOWS he’s peeved off enough of us republican voters here in ohio, he’d LOSE…
Among the despicable turncoat RINO’s is the senior senator from Texas, John Scumbucket Cornyn. I was at a Republican Party of Texas state convention where he claimed to embrace the conservative agenda as “Big John, Big Bad John.” Well, the BAD part is yet again proven true.
People of Texas, elect a Republican who truly is a Republican; a Conservative American Patriot like Ted Cruz.
Flick John out of your nose like the booger he is.
The real truth the RINO senator’s are more interested in the Bribe money, skimming scams, and kick backs on the backend of this bankruptcies…fact!
But one of many reasons we need Congressional term limits. If term limits are (were) needed for the presidency, it has become clear that it is all the more important to limit Congress.
Pity the dark side of the force isn’t real, as these scumbags, i’d just LOVE TO HURL Force lightening into!
If you ever served in the military, I’m sure you know of G.I. drill sergeants who claimed you’re a*$ was the grass and he was the mower. When they cut the grass, it thickened and became sharper, and more full of vigor. These RINOs are the contaminated Democrat poisoned cow manure and bovine B.S., dropped onto the American Amber waves of grain that is killing it all down to the grassroots. Like Pelosi, all you get left from them is crabgrass, thorns and thistles and ground not fit even for burials.
They must just get out of our party – this isn’t their party! We’re not looking for bipartisanship any more by you people. You’re aligning yourselves with the communists who’re taking over, and bipartisanship isn’t in their mindset. Communists never consider bipartisan decisions – they only see their demands. If you are true and sincere Republicans, it shouldn’t be in yours either! The Democrat Party is now the Chinese-American Communist Party and we want absolutely nothing to do with it. Just get out of our party now and go be where your true heart is!
WHAT heart?? IMO these sycophantic demon loving scumbags, HAVE NONE.
Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Susan Collins of Maine, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Rob Portman of Ohio, Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, and Thom Tillis of North Carolina. For good measure, worthless U.S. Senate Minority Leader, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, added his support to the “bi-partisan” legislation.
Remember these RINO Democrats and VOTE these dishonorable, traitorous Democrats OUT OF OFFICE.
The Dishonorable, dishonest, traitorous, socialist Democrat Party and their treasonous RINOs have become our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENIMES!! 🙁 🙁 🙁 👿
When the going gets tough the tough get going,,,,,The RINOs just cling to whoever is in power at the time. If you expect them to cover your back, when in the heat of battle it starts to hit the fan, don’t be surprised if your backside soon gets the whipping of your life.
Since they never accepted Donald Trump as the Republican President, the will of the Republican voters, they have no standing or power within their own party they have to parlay with the Democrats. It took a strong Republican leader to finally make them reveal their true affiliation and left leaning politics. They are willing to sacrifice the well being of the people of this country to carry out their persnal vendettas against Donald Trump.
Just the same old crap…
I am hoping that when the commies take over, the first ones they eliminate will be the *** like these RINO ********, followed to the wall by their Big Media tools, academia, and the sellout billionaire class.
Based on historical perspective, that is the way it will all shake out. Hopefully good and decent patriots will be spared the same fate, but communism has at least 100 million scalps on its belt, so most unlikely, sadly. Keep your faith in God.
AND IF we some how win power BACK, we should also make it policy, to STICK EVERYONE OF these traitorous rinos, against the wall…