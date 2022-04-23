Dr. Anthony Fauci took a shot at the Florida federal judge who struck down the Biden administration policy that forced plane and train passengers to wear masks — saying she doesn’t know enough about health to make such a decision.
“The CDC has the capability, through a large number of trained epidemiologists, scientists, to be able to make projections and make recommendations,” the White House chief medical adviser told CBS News on Thursday.
“Far more than a judge with no experience in public health,” Fauci added.
– Read more at the NY Post
Stupidity or willful blindness? The #CDC is entitled to whatever opinions it wishes; it does not have right to impose them through law into the interiors of aircraft. This is why #JudgeMizelle was right; none of this is about anyone’s view of masks. It’s about the rule of law. https://t.co/XQx3eibxyM
— Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) April 22, 2022
I assume Dr. Fauci means medical experience and he would be right, but that is not the issue, the issue is legal experience of which the doctor lacks! The Constitution was set up to LIMIT the power of government not make it omnipotent or omnipresent in people’s lives. The judge is saying the CDC and other bovernment agencies were not given the authority to issue such mandates eith by The Constitution or Congress in passing the legislation creating those agencies. He would have happier if an Obama appointed judge who didn’t believe in The Constitution had ruled otherwise.
Absolutely correct. The issue is legal not health. Fauxchi let the cat out of the bag with his CDC has the expertise to “make recommendations”. Note he did not say “make law”. The courts, lack of health expertise notwithstanding, decide what the law says.
I’ve been reading that there is NO DATA behind the science to continue wearing the masks. The CDC is a completely over-reaching its authority, at Biden’s request. Follow the science? What a joke! Fauci needs to be fired. I do not trust anything regarding Covid that comes from this government any more. They have become “irrelevant”. I’ll listen to other doctors and scientists not tied to Biden’s White House. It’s shameful how they have used covid for power and control. I’ve had enough.
