Dr. Anthony Fauci took a shot at the Florida federal judge who struck down the Biden administration policy that forced plane and train passengers to wear masks — saying she doesn’t know enough about health to make such a decision.

“The CDC has the capability, through a large number of trained epidemiologists, scientists, to be able to make projections and make recommendations,” the White House chief medical adviser told CBS News on Thursday.

“Far more than a judge with no experience in public health,” Fauci added.

– Read more at the NY Post

————————————–

Stupidity or willful blindness? The #CDC is entitled to whatever opinions it wishes; it does not have right to impose them through law into the interiors of aircraft. This is why #JudgeMizelle was right; none of this is about anyone’s view of masks. It’s about the rule of law. https://t.co/XQx3eibxyM — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) April 22, 2022