American corporations that waded into politics and culture wars, then went “woke” when they chose a side, have to know the vast majority of common-sense Americans oppose their lurch toward craziness and evil, says an economist.
According to Jerry Bowyer, chief economist at Vident Financial, there is now no dispute most major corporations have been taken over by well-organized and vocal Leftists, including by shareholders who represent a “very, very small” minority of far-left voices. But those vocal Leftists showed up, at meeting after meeting, he says, and demanded to be heard.
And they were. And their policies were adopted and now represent core beliefs in many, if not most, corporate boardrooms.
Bowyer, who is also editor of Townhall Finance, was interviewed about “woke” corporations on the “Today’s Issues” program on American Family Radio.
In a related AFN story about shareholders, published April 8, the Free Enterprise Project reported 95% of shareholder activism comes from the Left.
Meanwhile, Bowyer says, conservatives have been mostly asleep while this takeover was taking place. That is because the Right assumed corporate boards are in business to make money and surely those wealthy board members knew they were the sworn and hated enemy of the Marxist, corporation-hating Far Left.
“And, in fact,” Bowyer said, “they were being pulled around and manipulated to the point now where a lot of the really large ones, and the influential ones, are ideologically completed captured.”
The examples of the wokeness are easy to find. Gillette razor owner Procter & Gamble gambled in January 2019 with an over-the-top ad bashing “toxic masculinity” that bashed its own customers, men. After the ad ran, Procter & Gamble bragged that its Gillette sales had not fallen despite criticism.
The mega-sized corporation also said it appeared a plan to appeal to a younger generation was reaching the intended audience of potential customers.
Then came a second “woke” Gillette ad in May. It depicted a father teaching his transgender son – a biological girl, who is apparently taking hormone treatments – how to shave. By the end of summer, in August, the corporation reported a whopping $5.24 billion net loss and an $8 billion devaluation.
The controversial ads, the company insisted, were not tied to the financial losses.
Responding to the billions of lost revenue, Gillette’s CEO insisted the ads had upset “a small minority” in order to convince a majority of people to “fall more deeply in love” with the shaving products.
White ‘oppressors’ in corporate cubicles
Over the past two years, in the wake of the “Black Lives Matter” movement, woke corporations have introduced mandatory “anti-racism” instruction for their white employees. After years of corporations seeking a color-blind work environment, the white employees are being forced to sit through Marxist-like seminars informing them they are racist.
Unhappy whistleblowers at Coca-Cola, Lowe’s, and Bank of America leaked “training” materials that suggest whites are “oppressors” and describe the United States as a “racialized society” that uses race to “establish and justify systems of power, privilege, disenfranchisement, and oppression.”
In recent weeks, the public has witnessed the woke employees on the payroll at Disney Corp. force their CEO to belatedly denounce a Florida bill, the Parental Rights in Education.
That bill, which is now state law, was pushed as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by Leftists and their allies in the media, but Gov. Ron DeSantis turned the tables when he demanded the Left defend teaching genderfluidity to elementary-age children.
And the Republican governor wasn’t finished. Disney’s shareholders this week witnessed Florida’s state legislators work with DeSantis to yank a special tax-saving privilege for the Orlando-based mega-sized amusement park. That agreement dates back to the 1960s.
According an Associated Press story about the tax measure, Democrats have angrily denounced the tax measure as “clear retaliation” against Disney for opposing the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, but the AP story fails to point out it was Disney, and far-left groups, and the national media, that lied and lied for weeks and weeks about the bill in an attempt to harass, intimidate, and bully Florida’s politicians to bow to their demands.
Reacting to the bill’s passage, Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce commented that Disney was “egged on by extremists” and a victim of its own fears. There is a lesson to be learned by other corporations, she said, that are caught in a form of left-wing Stockholm Syndrome.
“All corporations pandering to the woke should stop, look up, and refuse to be destroyed,” she wrote. “There’s still time.”
According to Bowyer, the lesson is to not give up on corporations and assume they are a lost cause, when the Right is being “salt and light” to corporations being blinded by Far Left evil.
“If you’re an investor in a company, you have a vote,” Bowyer told the radio program. “And not only do you have a vote, you have a voice.”
“Meanwhile, Bowyer says, conservatives have been mostly asleep while this takeover was taking place. That is because the Right assumed corporate boards are in business to make money and surely those wealthy board members knew they were the sworn and hated enemy of the Marxist, corporation-hating Far Left.” All too often, asleep at the wheel.
“If you’re an investor in a company, you have a vote,” Bowyer told the radio program. “And not only do you have a vote, you have a voice.” We, as consumers, likewise have a voice and we can hit them where it hurts, so have a refreshing Woke-A-Cola and think about that.
Companies who go woke, should as soon as possible go Broke. Freedom of choice never applies to addicted people. I’m giving up my coke addiction and selling my Coke stock until a new board of directors gets in to fix the woke damage. Better to live without coke than with children whose minds have been corrupted into the concept of failure. dependency and dangerous, unproductive but addictive sex activities, usually born of the drug addictions their Woke media and now Company sleeper cells continuously seek to legalize.
The “woke” and the “Racist”
The LGBTQ Con is just to want “equality acceptance and tolerance.”
These LGBTQ’s are the open practitioners of the infamous crime against GOD and nature,
Who sold their souls to the malicious, venomous bullies of Organized LGBTQ mafia.
These Sodomites, will not tolerate and will attack and attempt to destroy anyone and anything not accepting and promoting their degenerate, sexually perverted lifestyle.
Yusra Khogali co-founder of the anti-racial “Black Lives Matter” movement, does not hide her hatred of white people in her comments on social media.
The Negro race in the U.S. is the most racist among all races combined.
Personally I never cared what color or race or religion you were.
UNTIL:
• You started blaming my race for YOUR problems.
• I never cared about your political affiliation until YOU started to condemn me for mine.
• I never cared where you were born until YOU wanted to erase my history and blame my ancestors for all your current problems.
• I never cared if you were well-off or poor until YOU said you were discriminated against because when I got promoted.
“We the people” should take this article and frame it and send it out to American citizens. when it comes to the ridiculous WOKE movement – WE THE PEOPLE ARE WINNING THE BATTLE! The way we are winning against this woke nonsense is by using the biggest weapon we have – OUR WALLETS – to send the message to the so-called WOKE COMPANIES that when you do ridiculous things and punish your employees who disagree with you, we do not like it and then we do not buy your products and services. That results in your sales dropping and your bottom line profits tanking. I published some comments way back when the WOKE movement started where I said VOTE WITH YOUR WALLETS when you do not like what a business is doing.
WAKE UP AMERICA AND BE VERY PROUD OF THE FACT THAT YOU ARE HELPING DEFEAT THIS SILLY MOVEMENT BY VOTING WITH YOUR WALLETS!!!