Republican lawmakers demanded Dr. Anthony Fauci be terminated from his role as the nation’s top infectious disease expert after he was accused of flip-flopping on key COVID-related topics like mask-wearing and the origins of the coronavirus.

House Rep. Warren Davidson, a Republican from Ohio, on Tuesday proposed the ‘FIRED Act’ – whose acronym stands for ‘Fauci Incompetence Requires Early Dismissal.’

‘Dr. Fauci is at odds with the [Centers for Disease Control],’ Davidson told Fox News.

‘He has repeatedly put political science ahead of the science on COVID-19.’

2 weeks ago, Sen. Rand Paul questioned Anthony Fauci on gain of function research and US money sent to the Wuhan Virology Institute.



Yesterday in the Senate.



Fauci admits ‘modest’ NIH funding of Wuhan lab but denies ‘gain of function’

The National Institutes of Health earmarked $600,000 for the Wuhan Institute of Virology over a five-year period to study whether bat coronaviruses could be transmitted to humans, White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci told lawmakers Tuesday.

Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), told a House Appropriations subcommittee that the money was funneled to the Chinese lab through the non-profit EcoHealth Alliance to fund “a modest collaboration with very respectable Chinese scientists who were world experts on coronavirus.”

But Fauci emphatically denied that the money went toward so-called “gain of function” research, which he described as “taking a virus that could infect humans and making it either more transmissible and/or pathogenic for humans.”

