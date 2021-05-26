Republican lawmakers demanded Dr. Anthony Fauci be terminated from his role as the nation’s top infectious disease expert after he was accused of flip-flopping on key COVID-related topics like mask-wearing and the origins of the coronavirus.
House Rep. Warren Davidson, a Republican from Ohio, on Tuesday proposed the ‘FIRED Act’ – whose acronym stands for ‘Fauci Incompetence Requires Early Dismissal.’
‘Dr. Fauci is at odds with the [Centers for Disease Control],’ Davidson told Fox News.
‘He has repeatedly put political science ahead of the science on COVID-19.’
– Read more at the Daily Mail
2 weeks ago, Sen. Rand Paul questioned Anthony Fauci on gain of function research and US money sent to the Wuhan Virology Institute.
Yesterday in the Senate.
Fauci admits ‘modest’ NIH funding of Wuhan lab but denies ‘gain of function’
The National Institutes of Health earmarked $600,000 for the Wuhan Institute of Virology over a five-year period to study whether bat coronaviruses could be transmitted to humans, White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci told lawmakers Tuesday.
Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), told a House Appropriations subcommittee that the money was funneled to the Chinese lab through the non-profit EcoHealth Alliance to fund “a modest collaboration with very respectable Chinese scientists who were world experts on coronavirus.”
But Fauci emphatically denied that the money went toward so-called “gain of function” research, which he described as “taking a virus that could infect humans and making it either more transmissible and/or pathogenic for humans.”
– Read more at the NY Post.
Peter Daszak, who runs the EcoHealth Alliance was bragging about gain of function research and Fauci funded his organization that sent money to the communist Wuhan Lab. Fauci and Peter Daszak are criminals. Plus, these two clowns send money to a communist lab that does gain of function research, that creates viruses / bioweapons that can infect humans. Fauci and Daszak are criminals.
Which is why i honestly believe, ANY LAB involved in that “Gain of function” research, Should be held CRIMINALLY AND CIVILLY LIABLE, for all deaths caused by any virus they are working on, getting out…..
I think Fauci is infected with a variant that affects the brain.
Next time Fauci, before wasting $600K of the taxpayer’s money to find out how virus’s transmite from bats to humans, just ask anyone on the street who will tell you “A bat has to bite you” which the chance of that happening is greater than getting struck by lighening.,,,unless you are a sawed-off runt of a social scientist with a Napoleon complex on a mission to use humans for more social experimentation, destined to fail or cause damage to the very humans you use as lab rats.
dr.fraudci.
The very fact that they provided some funding and this current situation happened shortly after makes me skeptical at best of what the funds were for or how they were used. Fauci also has, I have read, a financial interest in the very vaccines that are used in this situation.
Now I know that ‘post hoc egro propter hoc’ is a fallacy and so I won’t jump to the conclusion that the lab released a bat coronavirus (either by mistake or purpose) simply due to the fact that they received money for this research. However, there are certainly a lot of questions to be asked, connections to be made, and coincidences which are just too convenient.
I sincerely hope that Dr. Fauci is not a modern day Dr. Mengele.
The Wuhan Virus has now become the Fauci Virus.