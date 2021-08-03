Facebook is at it again. Big tech and all the leading digital platforms are out of control with their overt censorship of conservatives and their Orwellian push to silence dissenting opinion. By claiming the “misinformation” is some kind of digital cancer, Facebook and the other big tech companies are shutting down free speech.
Facebook recently prohibited a pro-police post from being boosted, because Facebook said the post was political and dealt with “sensitive social issues.” The post focused on neither. What can be done about big tech?
Republican Adam Kinzinger says there are Americans and then Trump supporters. Plus, the Senate prepares to vote on a new infrastructure bill that no one has read.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
Mark Zuckerberg is a communist, thus censorship is practiced. Need I say more?
the Senate prepares to vote on a new infrastructure bill that no one has read.????
And WE the PEOPLE are suppose to TRUST these Congressional Traitors? 🙁 🙁 🙁
Mr Zuckerberg has become successful beyond his ability to handle it—as is true with other Social Media moguls. Perhaps a good hard fall from grace is in order. Stop using them, people—they are not a life requirement.
Republican Adam Kinzinger says there are Americans and then Trump supporters.
Mr Kinzinger there are Republicans and there are Human Excrement. Guess which you are.