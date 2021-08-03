Facebook is at it again. Big tech and all the leading digital platforms are out of control with their overt censorship of conservatives and their Orwellian push to silence dissenting opinion. By claiming the “misinformation” is some kind of digital cancer, Facebook and the other big tech companies are shutting down free speech.

Facebook recently prohibited a pro-police post from being boosted, because Facebook said the post was political and dealt with “sensitive social issues.” The post focused on neither. What can be done about big tech?

Republican Adam Kinzinger says there are Americans and then Trump supporters. Plus, the Senate prepares to vote on a new infrastructure bill that no one has read.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

