President Trump is pointing to the latest evidence of an illegal ballot-dump in Wisconsin. In a tweet Wednesday, the President said Democrat Joe Biden received a major dump of more than 143,000 ballots on the night after the election.

He noted, the illegal dump took place in the early morning hours on November 4 when Democrats realized they were losing in the state. The 2020 Trump campaign is now mounting a legal challenge to prevent the certification of fraudulent election results in Wisconsin.

This is an excerpt from One America News.

Look at this in Wisconsin! A day AFTER the election, Biden receives a dump of 143,379 votes at 3:42AM, when they learned he was losing badly. This is unbelievable! pic.twitter.com/nhiLMmyHBn — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2020