President Trump is pointing to the latest evidence of an illegal ballot-dump in Wisconsin. In a tweet Wednesday, the President said Democrat Joe Biden received a major dump of more than 143,000 ballots on the night after the election.
He noted, the illegal dump took place in the early morning hours on November 4 when Democrats realized they were losing in the state. The 2020 Trump campaign is now mounting a legal challenge to prevent the certification of fraudulent election results in Wisconsin.
This is an excerpt from One America News.
Look at this in Wisconsin! A day AFTER the election, Biden receives a dump of 143,379 votes at 3:42AM, when they learned he was losing badly. This is unbelievable! pic.twitter.com/nhiLMmyHBn
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2020
The mass destruction of our society from the left wing communists.
I guess like COVID, we have to go with the science of this one, and the graphs that do not lie.
If there was no fraud then the Biden supporters ought to be just as eager to prove it than the Trump supporters are. Should Biden be designated the winner based on questionable votes and the lingering sense of fraud he will have an even more difficult time governing than he already will. Truth loves the light, evil darkness.
The more that the Biden side keeps saying ‘no fraud’ while very questionable practices are uncovered and statistically impossible votes are tallied the more I think they are rushing to judgment and trying to cover up their underhanded, no ILLEGAL, activity.