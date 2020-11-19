A trio of campaign attorneys representing President Donald Trump accused his left-wing enemies of conducting a devious but clumsy effort to steal the election — and they promised to prove it in a courtroom.

“President Trump won by a landslide. We are going to prove it,” attorney Sidney Powell told reporters at a jaw-dropping press conference that was held at the Republican National Committee.

Powell was joined by Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal attorney, and Trump legal advisor Jenna Ellis, and all three attorneys took turns at a microphone delivering headline-making accusations of rampant vote fraud, and they dared the media to continue to dismiss, mock, and ignore the evidence.

“Whether you agree or disagree with an affidavit,” Giuliani lectured to the gathered reporters, “you’re just lying to the American people when you say there is no evidence.”

The former New York City mayor, in fact, had read minutes earlier from an affidavit signed by a Wisconsin election worker who described how workers were literally trained to cheat.

When it was Powell’s turn at the microphone, she confirmed online speculation that the Trump campaign was giving credibility to claims election software was used to literally flip the election from Trump to Joe Biden.

Ellis, during her first turn at the microphone, blasted the media for ignoring the previous claims of election fraud and predicted the media will spin and mock the press conference. She also lectured the media that the press conference was an “overview” of their legal case, not the legal case itself.

When the attorneys took questions from the media, all three laughed when a reporter, asked by Giuliani, said she represented CNN. After learning who the reporter represented, Giuliani accused the media of an “outrageous iron curtain” of censorship.

The press conference was carried live by Fox News and Newsmax TV, but CNN and MSNBC did not.

