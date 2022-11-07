Billionaire Twitter CEO Elon Musk endorsed Republicans for the midterm election cycle on Monday, telling voters to cast ballots for a Republican Congress.

Musk’s announcement comes months after he first announced plans to vote Republican earlier this year. He argued Monday that having a government split between two parties is ideal, and noted President Biden’s possession of the White House for Democrats before saying Congress should go to Repubilicans.

“To independent-minded voters: Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic,” Musk wrote.

— See it at Fox News

