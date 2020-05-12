One of the greatest single benefits of the Presidency of Donald Trump is that RINO traitors, who have long masqueraded as “conservatives” within the GOP are being exposed for what they truly are. And by any standard, they are every bit as noxious as any leftist Democrat.

Worst of all, however, is that they have been able to operate within conservative ranks, and by this means have succeeded in doing the most harm. Not surprisingly, as Election Day approaches, they’re at it again, this time openly giving their support to Joe Biden. It is now patently obvious that Never Trumpers were never conservative.

In the past, the most negative perceptions of “Country Club Republicans” held by grassroots America have been those of an indifferent “do nothing” political establishment that only ever gets in gear to further its own interests. The make up of this group, and its shrill attacks on President Trump, prove the validity of those perceptions.

Meanwhile, President Trump has truly rallied and motivated the American people to see their country resurrected from the morass into which the political establishment had dragged it. In the long term, the Bush/McCain/Romney wing of the GOP will consign itself to irrelevance. And that’s a good thing for real conservatives.

—

Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for years. His recently released book Rules for Defeating Radicals, subtitled Countering the Alinsky Strategy in Politics and Culture, is the “Go To” guide to effectively overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.