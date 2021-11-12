In the latest example of team-left lunacy, a doctor in Canada diagnosed a woman as suffering from “climate change.”

Kyle Merritt, an emergency room doctor in Nelson, British Columbia, made the diagnosis after the patient arrived at the emergency room with a worsening case of asthma that intensified due to heatwaves and wildfires, BizPacReview reports.

“If we’re not looking at the underlying cause, and we’re just treating the symptoms, we’re just gonna keep falling further and further behind,” Merritt said.

Another patient in her 70s was reportedly admitted to the hospital in late June during record heat- waves.

“She has diabetes. She has some heart failure She lives in a trailer, no air conditioning,” Merritt said. “All of her health problems have all been worsened. And she’s really struggling to stay hydrated.”

Indeed, the summer’s heat in British Columbia is believed to be the cause of death among more than 500 people. Wildfires also reportedly worsened air quality to unsafe levels.

“We were having to figure out how [to cool] someone in the emergency department,” Merritt said. “People are running out to the Dollar Store to buy spray bottles.”

“It’s me trying to just process what I’m seeing. We’re in the emergency department, we look after everybody, from the most privileged to the most vulnerable, from cradle to grave, we see everybody. And it’s hard to see people, especially the most vulnerable people in our society, being affected,” he added.

Merritt believes more doctors should be including climate change in their patient diagnoses.

“I don’t think people realize the impacts of environmental degradation and climate change on human health,” Merritt said. “Working with patients directly, we are actually starting to see the health effects of climate change now. It’s not just something that is going to happen in the future.”

