In the latest example of team-left lunacy, a doctor in Canada diagnosed a woman as suffering from “climate change.”
Kyle Merritt, an emergency room doctor in Nelson, British Columbia, made the diagnosis after the patient arrived at the emergency room with a worsening case of asthma that intensified due to heatwaves and wildfires, BizPacReview reports.
“If we’re not looking at the underlying cause, and we’re just treating the symptoms, we’re just gonna keep falling further and further behind,” Merritt said.
Another patient in her 70s was reportedly admitted to the hospital in late June during record heat- waves.
“She has diabetes. She has some heart failure She lives in a trailer, no air conditioning,” Merritt said. “All of her health problems have all been worsened. And she’s really struggling to stay hydrated.”
Indeed, the summer’s heat in British Columbia is believed to be the cause of death among more than 500 people. Wildfires also reportedly worsened air quality to unsafe levels.
“We were having to figure out how [to cool] someone in the emergency department,” Merritt said. “People are running out to the Dollar Store to buy spray bottles.”
“It’s me trying to just process what I’m seeing. We’re in the emergency department, we look after everybody, from the most privileged to the most vulnerable, from cradle to grave, we see everybody. And it’s hard to see people, especially the most vulnerable people in our society, being affected,” he added.
Merritt believes more doctors should be including climate change in their patient diagnoses.
“I don’t think people realize the impacts of environmental degradation and climate change on human health,” Merritt said. “Working with patients directly, we are actually starting to see the health effects of climate change now. It’s not just something that is going to happen in the future.”
© Copyright 2021 HUMAN EVENTS. All Rights Reserved.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Yeah—its a mental condition cause by the stupidity virus.
Dr Merritt’s license needs to be revoked.
I think they may want to check and see if he is a REAL Doctor. For an supposed educated person, he appears to be a fool, stick to medicine and not the weather .
OF course a 70 yr old, LIVING IN A TRAILER PARK, with no AC, suffering diabeties and heart issues, WILL SUFFER WORSE when in a heat wave..
EVEN A BRAINLESS Amoeba can figure that out.
its rampant in the milleinals of the day
Dr. Merritt’s diagnosis is without merit. This is just another case of the science following politics.
What science? FACTS do not ever support these leftist idiots.
Strange how some doctors are so blinkered that they’re ignorant of wider science. Wildfires have NOT increased and are not occurring because of “climate change”. And killing heat waves have occurred long before the Industrial Age. Actually COLD kills more people annually and with energy poverty, we’ll see more such deaths with people sacrificed in the present for hypothetical advantage for people 100 years from now who will be aghast at our stupidity. Lastly, doctors climbing on the “you can choose your gender” bandwagon ignoring biology and chromosomes are prioritizing leftist ideology over science. Add in the Covid fiasco, and doctors are discrediting their profession.
AND WITH the leftists KILLING OUR energy independence, you can BET THE # of deaths this winter will be HIGHER THIS YEAR than in years before.
I am suffering from the claptrap of the morons that keep promoting the anthropogenic climate change scam. In fact, I would imagine there are hundreds of thousands of Americans that are suffering from “leftist degenerative neurological disease” judging from the apparent ongoing brain dead insistence that the world will be ending in a massive fog of water vapor before Christmas.
The ‘doctor’ is suffering from a case of Chronic Stupidity. I’m not sure what the cure is, it seems to be contagious, and it seems to affect liberals at a higher rate than conservatives.
IMO the only cure, is to eat plutonium… OR go into space without a suit on.