(The Center Square) – Self-proclaimed democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani will be the next mayor of New York City after taking down the former Democrat New York governor for a second time on Tuesday.
Democrats also won their respective races for governor in New Jersey and Virginia Tuesday.
NEW YORK CITY MAYOR
In one of the most talked about races in the country, Mamdani, called a communist by many of his critics, defeated Republican Curtis Sliwa and Independent and former Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, according to projections by several media outlets. Cuomo, who served as New York’s governor from 2011 to 2021 before resigning over sexual harassment allegations, also ran in the Democratic primary for New York City earlier this year but lost to Mamdani. He then chose to run as an independent.
With 89% of the vote counted, Mamdani led Cuomo 50.3% to 41.6%, with Sliwa picking up 7.1%.
Mamdani has made headlines for his socialist policies including wanting to raise taxes on wealthy residents, provide fare-free but taxpayer-funded public transit, and opening government-run grocery stores.
Mamdani also has been a pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel advocate and has been highly critical of the New York City Police Department, at one point calling to defund it, though he has since walked back those statements.
Several top Democrats — including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer — refused to endorse his campaign. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, a New York Democrat, endorsed Mamdani’s campaign but said afterwards he doesn’t view him as the “future” of the Democratic Party.
Critics have warned that if Mamdani were to win, many wealthier New Yorkers would flee the city, taking their tax contributions and spending power with them.
VIRGINIA GOVERNOR
Democrat Abigail Spanberger beat Republican Winsome Earl-Sears to become Virginia’s next governor.
With 91% of the vote counted, Spanberger led 56.9% to 42.9%.
Earl-Sears is the current lieutenant governor of Virginia and Spanberger most recently served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Earl-Sears won alongside Republican Glenn Youngkin in 2021. The Virginia Constitution limits governors to a single four-year term, which prevented Youngkin from pursuing the governorship a second time.
VIRGINIA ATTORNEY GENERAL
The race for Virginia attorney general took a turn after the National Review revealed that Democrat candidate Jay Jones texted Republican state Del. Carrie Coyner about shooting former House Speaker Todd Gilbert. Jones faced incumbent Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares.
“Three people, two bullets. Gilbert, hitler, and pol pot. Gilbert gets two bullets to the head,” the text from Jones to Coyner reads, referring to Gilbert and the two dictators. The National Review also reported Jones tried to call Coyner after she had objected to the message and went on to text that Gilbert and his wife were “breeding little fascists.”
Despite the controversy about the violent texts, the race was called for Jones. With 91% of the vote counted, Jones led 52.4% to 47.2%.
NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR
Voters in New Jersey gave Democrat Mikie Sherrill the win over Republican Jack Ciattarelli, according to projections. Sherrill has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2019. Ciattarelli is a businessman and previously served as a state legislator.
WIth 91% of the vote counted, Sherrill led Ciattarelli, 56.2% to 43.3%. Two other candidates in the race were garnering less than 1% of the vote combined.
Ciattarelli lost to Democrat Phil Murphy in 2021.
Never thought I’d see a Communist elected in NYC, but here we are. Though I’m glad he won, NYC needs to be taught a lesson. And that lesson will be severe. When all is said and done I’m hoping this will be the moment when NYC turns itself around and gets back on track. But for now, pass the popcorn, this is going to be entertaining. Watching Dems destroy themselves always is…
“Never interfere with an enemy in the process of destroying himself” Sun Tzu
Democrats are hateful useful idiots and these fools never learn.
Insanity is defined by doing the exact same thing over and over and expecting a different outcome.
i wish my state would ban people from new york,new jersey and massachussetts from moving here.
we do not want you here to ruin our state.
HOW can we say they are ‘destroying themselves’, WHEN THEY WON EVERY RACE handidly??
“HOW can we say they are ‘destroying themselves’,”???
* By their history
* By the amount of people fleeing these states
* By their Tax levels
* By their crime levels
* By being” sanctuary cities and states
* By the people they vote for and rule over them
etc. etc.
Doesn’t seem they lost that many voters.. IN Fact i’d say they gained..
Blue bearded Democrats sweep in Blue dominated states,,,,where is the surprise or need for conservatives to panic? They are BLUE STATES!!
Bluebeard -“a character in a tale by Charles Perrault, who killed several wives in turn for disobeying his order to avoid a locked room, which contained the bodies of his previous wives.” These Communist democrat disguised Bluebeards keep knocking off their own like Bidens in a 2024 election. Cuomo is just another insane version of a party victim that has now embraced and married more communist/socialist Bernies who himself got knocked off the PResidential ballot when his usefulness to the party no longer existed. Who knows how many bodies are realy burried under their Liberal oliticfally espoused family plans. Man Dummy is just next in line to self-destruct.
“You can vote your way into socialism, but you always have to shoot your way out.” – unknown