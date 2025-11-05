(The Center Square) – Self-proclaimed democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani will be the next mayor of New York City after taking down the former Democrat New York governor for a second time on Tuesday.

Democrats also won their respective races for governor in New Jersey and Virginia Tuesday.

NEW YORK CITY MAYOR

In one of the most talked about races in the country, Mamdani, called a communist by many of his critics, defeated Republican Curtis Sliwa and Independent and former Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, according to projections by several media outlets. Cuomo, who served as New York’s governor from 2011 to 2021 before resigning over sexual harassment allegations, also ran in the Democratic primary for New York City earlier this year but lost to Mamdani. He then chose to run as an independent.

With 89% of the vote counted, Mamdani led Cuomo 50.3% to 41.6%, with Sliwa picking up 7.1%.

Mamdani has made headlines for his socialist policies including wanting to raise taxes on wealthy residents, provide fare-free but taxpayer-funded public transit, and opening government-run grocery stores.

Mamdani also has been a pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel advocate and has been highly critical of the New York City Police Department, at one point calling to defund it, though he has since walked back those statements.

Several top Democrats — including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer — refused to endorse his campaign. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, a New York Democrat, endorsed Mamdani’s campaign but said afterwards he doesn’t view him as the “future” of the Democratic Party.

Critics have warned that if Mamdani were to win, many wealthier New Yorkers would flee the city, taking their tax contributions and spending power with them.

VIRGINIA GOVERNOR

Democrat Abigail Spanberger beat Republican Winsome Earl-Sears to become Virginia’s next governor.

With 91% of the vote counted, Spanberger led 56.9% to 42.9%.

Earl-Sears is the current lieutenant governor of Virginia and Spanberger most recently served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Earl-Sears won alongside Republican Glenn Youngkin in 2021. The Virginia Constitution limits governors to a single four-year term, which prevented Youngkin from pursuing the governorship a second time.

VIRGINIA ATTORNEY GENERAL

The race for Virginia attorney general took a turn after the National Review revealed that Democrat candidate Jay Jones texted Republican state Del. Carrie Coyner about shooting former House Speaker Todd Gilbert. Jones faced incumbent Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares.

“Three people, two bullets. Gilbert, hitler, and pol pot. Gilbert gets two bullets to the head,” the text from Jones to Coyner reads, referring to Gilbert and the two dictators. The National Review also reported Jones tried to call Coyner after she had objected to the message and went on to text that Gilbert and his wife were “breeding little fascists.”

Despite the controversy about the violent texts, the race was called for Jones. With 91% of the vote counted, Jones led 52.4% to 47.2%.

NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR

Voters in New Jersey gave Democrat Mikie Sherrill the win over Republican Jack Ciattarelli, according to projections. Sherrill has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2019. Ciattarelli is a businessman and previously served as a state legislator.

WIth 91% of the vote counted, Sherrill led Ciattarelli, 56.2% to 43.3%. Two other candidates in the race were garnering less than 1% of the vote combined.

Ciattarelli lost to Democrat Phil Murphy in 2021.