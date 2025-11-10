Welcome to New York GOPUSA Staff | Nov 10, 2025 | Cartoons | 4 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 4.9/5. From 13 votes. Please wait... Share:
The treasonous, self-serving, elf-righteous, fool, Democrat voters in New York are SOOO STUPID.
These Democrat FOOLS are willing to sell their soles for the false promise of FREE STUFF. 🙁 🙁 🙁
“Here;s your welcome to the USA package”… NOW GET TO WORK!
The useful’s bought it hook line and sinker, they think everything will be free for the taking! How did people get to be so stupid?
The public indoctrination system, formerly known as public schools.