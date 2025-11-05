During the 2025 elections, voters across several states were asked to consider a flurry of ballot measures, ranging from minor changes to tax law to substantial overhauls of congressional districting.

Here are the measures that got considered.

California Proposition 50

The most-watched ballot measure of the night was California’s Proposition 50, which asked voters to approve a substantial change to the state’s congressional map and districting process.

Voters approved the measure to temporarily override the state’s independent congressional districting commission to allow Democrats to flip as many as five House seats.

With 65 percent of the votes counted, “yes” votes led by 29 percent.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a leading advocate of Proposition 50, has said the measure is necessary to respond to redistricting in Texas that could allow Republicans to take up to five House seats.

The Associated Press called the race as soon as polls closed in the Democratic stronghold of California.

The new maps, which were drawn by the California Legislature, will remain in effect until 2030, at which point control will be returned to the independent commission.

Colorado School Meals Tax

Voters in Colorado approved a proposition to increase taxes on the state’s top earners in order to help fund healthy meals for schoolchildren.

The measure asked voters to lower the state deduction limit for people making $300,000 or more.

With around 80 percent of the vote counted, the measure led by 15 percent.

Its adoption is expected to raise $95 million annually to support the state’s Healthy School Meals for All program, which provides free school meals to all Colorado students.

Texas Parental Rights Amendment

In Texas, the first of two ballot measures that grabbed voter interest was Proposition 15, which “[affirms] that parents are the primary decision makers for their children.”

Specifically, Proposition 15 amended the state’s constitution to state that parents have the right “to exercise care, custody, and control of the parent’s child, including the right to make decisions concerning the child’s upbringing” and the responsibility “to nurture and protect the parent’s child.”

Texans approved the measure with around 71 percent support.

Parental rights, particularly over their children’s values, education, and upbringing, have long been an animating issue for conservative voters. This has intensified as parents’ concerns over the content in their children’s schools and transgender issues have come to the forefront.

Texas Citizenship Voting Amendment

Proposition 16, “clarifying that a voter must be a United States citizen,” grabbed the most voter interest, particularly outside of Texas. The measure passed overwhelmingly, with around 74 percent voting in favor of it.

U.S. citizenship is required to register to vote in Texas, as well as in every other state, and at the federal level.

Proposition 16 prohibits local governments from allowing foreign nationals to vote in local elections. The measure follows similar legislation passed in other Republican-led states such as Arizona, Louisiana, and Ohio.

Gov. Greg Abbott has voiced approval for the election integrity measure.

“This Joint Resolution proposes a constitutional amendment that makes it crystal clear that if you are not a United States citizen, you’re not allowed to vote in Texas,” he wrote of the measure in May.

Maine Election Overhaul Proposal

As Texans approved Proposition 15, voters in Maine rejected a proposed ballot measure to tighten election standards in the state.

The changes proposed by the ballot measure included a requirement to present voter ID, changing the rules around absentee voting—including requiring photo ID before voting and eliminating two days of absentee voting—alongside other proposed changes to the state’s elections.

Maine voters rejected the measure by around 27 points with 80 percent of the vote counted.

Maine Red Flag Law

Meanwhile, Maine voters approved adopting “red flag” laws in the state.

The measure on the ballot stated that family members as well as law enforcement officers could petition a court to restrict an individual’s access to dangerous weapons, including firearms, should the court rule they pose a danger to themselves or others.

Despite Democratic Gov. Janet Mills’s opposition to the measure—saying it would unduly shift responsibility for pursuing a court order onto family members—Maine voters approved the adoption of the measure.

With around 80 percent of the vote counted, adoption of the proposal was ahead by 27 percent.

Darlene Sanchez contributed to this report.