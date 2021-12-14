The difference between genius and stupidity, someone once said, is that genius has its limits.
That’s the message for the Democratic party, which increasingly has adopted the woke left’s usage of the word “Latinx” to replace the gender identifying terms Latino and Latina. A new poll found that 40% of Latino/Latina voters are offended by the term, while only 2% prefer it.
More ominously for Democrats, 30 percent of voters said they were “less likely to support” a politician or party that calls them “Latinx.” The poll by Bendixen & Amandi International found that more than two-thirds of those surveyed preferred the gender-neutral term, “Hispanic.”
By using a made-up gender-neutral term instead, the Democratic party risks alienating, even outraging, a large bloc of voters who were solidly reliable supporters of Democratic candidates as recently as 2016.
The Wall Street Journal reported that Equis Labs, which studies the Hispanic electorate, found that in 2020, there was a 12-point shift toward President Trump in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas compared to 2016, and in parts of Miami-Dade County in Florida, the shift toward Trump was 20 points. Nationally, there was an 8-point swing toward Trump among Hispanic voters from 2016 to 2020.
The trend also showed up in the Virginia governor’s race, where Republican Glenn Youngkin won the Hispanic vote outright, according to a survey of the electorate by AP VoteCast. Congressional party preference polling likewise shows more Hispanic voters moving toward Republican candidates.
A poll commissioned by the Wall Street Journal found signs of a stunning reversal of fortune for Democrats in presidential politics. In 2020, Joe Biden won 63% support among Hispanic voters, but in a hypothetical rematch in 2024, only 44% of Hispanics said they would vote for Biden, and 43% would support Trump.
There was a gender split, with 56% of Latinos saying they would support Trump, and 55% of Latinas preferring Biden. We could say “male Latinx” and “female Latinx,” but we just can’t stand it anymore.
In 2019, a poll by Pew Research found that 76% of Hispanic adults had never even heard the word “Latinx,” but identity politics requires coercing people to describe themselves and others with the latest approved terms.
Unfortunately for Democrats, an increasing number of Hispanic voters now prefer to be called “Republican.”
From the very beginning those of Latin heritage eschewed the term Latinx, looking at it quickly one wouls probably say ‘Laa tinks’, sorta rhymes with ‘stinks’. Only the left or woke would continue to use a term the real Latin population does not care to use or hear! It’s hard to gender neutral with foreign languages in which gender based declentions cannot be changed without changing the meaning or substance.
AND NOTE.. IT WAS whites wh decided that, FOR LATINOS…
It’s a very small group of very wealthy white progressives who think they are entitled to speak for everyone else, especially minorities… they are also living in a massively-clueless bubble.
Hispanics hate the term “Latinix” which has been pushed on them by the wealthy white woke crowd. I hope the Left KEEPS USING the term…. it can only do damage to the Democrats.
Agreed. KEEP shooting themselves in the foot.. ITS GOOD for our chances of retaking the house and senate!
Hispanic voters are moving toward Republican candidates because they are tired of being treated by Democrats like a round peg being jammed into a triangle hole of use, abuse and being taken for granted. One minute they are being treated like socially dependent inferiors, and the next as privileged superiors, depending on the political situation of the day that gleans the most votes. Frankly most I meet would be just fine as being treated like equals who experience and overcome the same ups and down challenges in life as others, understanding their ability to cope and survive comes from within, not from without in some party dictates and forced definitions that equally demean them as defined DNA dependent on Democrats, before they can excel, when even when they do, just later get shoved down to a posture of social equity in democrat failure and poverty. Democrat “Latinx” recreators of reality couldn’t tell the difference between Madam X and Mad Max as they are the ones running their show these days telling people who they collectively are, ignoring their unique individuality. Their idea of interacial communication defines the word “Pig Latin”
Latin, Lationo, or Latina. Nuff said! Of course, you woke Lib nitwits go right ahead and keep insulting Latin voters with this Latinx nonsense. 😉
You “woke” MORONS can shove it!
My wife is a LATINA (and naturalized U.S. Citizen).
You can take your attempts to monopolize our vocabulary, but YOU don’t have that authority (for THIS or ANY terms).
Oh, and any LQBTQ-*** person who want’s to have their own “special” pronouns, that’s FINE – but I don’t have to participate in YOUR delusion!
If I perceive you to be a MALE, I’ll address you with MALE pronouns… If I perceive you to be FEMALE, I’ll address you with FEMALE pronouns.
That’s MY RIGHT!
IF she’s naturalized, she (TO ME) is no longer latina, she’s AMERICAN!
And I wonder if we haven’t reached those limits.
And the difference between stupidity and democrats is – NOTHING!!!!