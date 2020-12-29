HARRISBURG, Pa. (WJAC) — A group of Republican lawmakers say they’ve performed an extensive analysis of election day data and they’ve found “troubling” discrepancies.

Ryan, who is a certified public accountant, says they discovered discrepancies between the numbers of total votes counted and total number of voters who voted in the 2020 General Election…

He says the difference of 202,377 more votes cast than voters voting, together with the 31,547 over- and under-votes in the presidential race, adds up to a discrepancy of 170,830 votes, which is more than twice the reported statewide difference between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

