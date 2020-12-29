HARRISBURG, Pa. (WJAC) — A group of Republican lawmakers say they’ve performed an extensive analysis of election day data and they’ve found “troubling” discrepancies.
Ryan, who is a certified public accountant, says they discovered discrepancies between the numbers of total votes counted and total number of voters who voted in the 2020 General Election…
He says the difference of 202,377 more votes cast than voters voting, together with the 31,547 over- and under-votes in the presidential race, adds up to a discrepancy of 170,830 votes, which is more than twice the reported statewide difference between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
– Read more at WJAC.
Evidence? We don’t see no stinking evidence. The supreme court.
The sad thing is, SCOTUS and the rest of the courts are in bed with the deep state cheaters. The Republican National Committee was asleep, before the election and the fraud cheated Trump out of the election.
202,377 more votes cast than voters voting,
But the DOJ and courts don’t want to deal with is fraud and corruption…………… WHY??