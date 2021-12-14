Californians who still remain in their once-great state are being told to follow yet another edict: Drop your egg shells and banana peels in a composting bin or face a possible fine for failing to do so.
A mandatory composting program kicks off Jan. 1 in California, mandating 40 million people empty their food scraps into a countertop container and eventually to their city’s compost site. The stated goal is to keep the food out of landfills where the rotting food waste is blamed for releasing methane gas and allegedly contributing to man-made climate change.
Sacramento-based policy analyst Steven Greenhut of the R Street Institute says the new composting law is “symbolism over substance” in a state that is well-known for pushing environmentalism.
“It’s just a way to look like we’re doing something about climate change in a way that sounds dramatic,” he says. “It isn’t really all that dramatic when you get down to it — isn’t going to do much to help anything.”
“This is the biggest change to trash since recycling started in the 1980s,” the director of the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery told The Associated Press.
That comment, in fact, symbolizes California’s 40-year history of environmentalism in a state with crushing taxes and a sky-high cost of living. This year, the country’s most-populous state has drained enough residents that it lost a congressional seat for the first time ever.
After the new law takes effect, municipalities that refuse to comply with the state law could be fined up to $10,000 per day for violating the requirement.
At the household level, cities have some discretion on penalties and could eventually fine people who don’t follow the rules, too.
No sympathy here. You get what you vote for….
Just go to California, look down any alley and see the feet of impoverished democrat voters sticking out of the top of trash cans. Now the illegally imported California poor won’t even be able to eat there.
This year’s garbage dump is the futures composted petroleum supply they also apparently seek to control. These leftist wingnut people are just pathological about oil, natural gas, or just anything natural. They can’t even have sex in natural ways which often itself leads them right back to their personal human dumpsters.
Just another ritual that was voted for. What’s next- poop in a brown bag seal it, swing it around head four times, chant democrats know best, dig a hole, bury it and let the government know who , what, when, where and how. You got exactly what you the majority voted for total control over every aspect of your lives.