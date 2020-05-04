WASHINGTON — White House coronavirus coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx is calling it “devastatingly worrisome” to see protesters in Michigan and elsewhere not wear masks or practice social distancing as they demonstrate against stay-at-home orders.
Birx was responding to the hundreds of protesters who crowded the Michigan statehouse last week to push for a reopening of businesses.
She tells “Fox News Sunday” that people “will feel guilty for the rest of our lives” if they pick up the virus because they didn’t take precautions and then unwittingly spread it to family members who are especially vulnerable to severe illness due to preexisting conditions or older age.
Protests took place in several states over the weekend amid growing frustration over the economic impact from stay at home orders during the coronavirus outbreak.
Birx says: “We need to protect each other at the same time we’re voicing our discontent.”
(c)2020 the Boston Herald
No what’s worrying is economic collapse and starvation. OMG I wish these moron dr.s would go away
This isn’t nice to say but someone should tighten the scarf around her neck to shut her up.
I would like to know why they said these masks don’t work unless you are ill. These doctor experts said at the very beginning, that the masks would not work for well people. Dr. Birx needs to get her stories straight.
I humble myself before God and there the list ends.
Hey Dr. Birx, go back to making your failed models, while our economy is collapsing and people will be starving, because they will no longer have jobs. Dr. Birx, keep all of the hospitals closed, so people with life threatening conditions can not be treated (cancer, heart disease etc.). Another of the “educated idiots” in Washington DC!!!!!!
True because my neighbor’s cancer treatment has been put on hold since the beginning of March.
I don’t see her or any of these other prominent doctors socially distancing themselves from the reporters when they denounce these patriots for not following their thee-not-me lockdown procedures.
Good Lord, our ruling elites are becoming more and more insufferable. We’ve been lied to, the numbers inflated to scare people, our economy has been decimated, most hospitals haven’t been overwhelmed, and in fact, many are underwhelmed, empty & laying people off. It’s time for the madness to end. I’m old enough to remember when people thought those who wore protective face masks in public were nutjobs. YOUR BODY’S IMMUNE SYSTEM IS WONDERFUL AND CAN PROTECT YOU FROM MANY INFECTIONS . . . USE IT!