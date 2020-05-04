“I don’t know anybody who wants to do another four years of this news cycle,” a senior CNN producer says.
The first year of the Trump presidency was a year of calibration for the nation’s top journalists, who learned to keep up with a politician who revels in exhausting the press corps, launching news cycles with early-morning, late night and weekend tweets.
The next two years, 2018 and 2019, were even more exhausting, as journalists scrambled to cover government shutdowns, congressional hearings, a Supreme Court nomination, the president’s flirtation with North Korea, the Mueller Report and impeachment.
At this point, journalists — print, online and television — are used to the Trump pace. Weekends are gone. Work-life balance is not a thing. (And that was true even before the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the biggest story of the last 20 years.)
But that doesn’t mean that national journalists want to do it for four more years.
Read the rest at Hollywood Reporter.
GOPUSA Editor: It might not be quite so tiring if they simply reported the news instead of rewriting the facts.
I’m not sure we the people can stand 4 more years of CNN’s reporting either, Mr. Senior Producer.
You, CNN, either adapt to the old standards of journalism – telling the true facts and not your flawed analyses of events, or you will not survive another four blissful years under President Trump.
By the way, do you remember outrage of the liberal press and liberal lawmakers initiated by President Trump’s new standards of communicating with the People through independent media – Tweeter messages? Now even the worst of the worst liberal “Squad” members are tweeting like crazy. It is a new time and the person, who introduced it is my President, Mr. Trump. And your time in influencing People’s minds is coming to the end, CNN.
Translation:
After 4 years of the Media trying to wear out Trump, they’re now exhausted.
These mooks only have themselves to blame. Reporting on Trump is ridiculously easy.
Example:
President Trump just said something surprising that at first sounds like it can’t be true. But we all know how the Trump Cycle works. Someone calls him a liar, other idiots parrot the news that Trump’s a liar, and then it turns out Trump was right all along so they have to real quick change the story. Therefore, the surprising thing President Trump just said is very likely to be true and accurate. And since there are no reputable fact-checking organizations any more, we’re just going to leave it at that. In conclusion, Donald J. Trump is not only telling the truth about the current situation, but he’s 10 times smarter than all these professional liars who exist only to try to smear his good name. Good night.
See? It’s easy.