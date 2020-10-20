Rush Limbaugh is fighting for his life almost nine months after revealing he had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, but the conservative radio host said he’s losing the battle right now.

Limbaugh, 69, said Monday that his most recent progression shows the cancer head “in the wrong direction,” but said his doctors have started to “tweak” his treatment plan in the hopes of reducing the malignancies again.

“If it happened once, it can happen again,” he said on his radio show. “So that’s the objective of the current treatment plan.”

Limbaugh first revealed his diagnosis in early February, shortly after renewing his contract with Premiere Radio Networks. On Monday, Limbaugh said he initially didn’t believe he would live past September.

He has continued to work, including an interview with President Trump, a longtime friend and ally, just two weeks ago.

“Some days are harder than others. I do get fatigued now. I do get very, very tired now. I’m not gonna mislead you about that. But I am extremely grateful to be able to come here to the studio and to maintain as much normalcy as possible — and it’s still true,” Limbaugh said Monday.

“You know, I wake up every day and thank God that I did. I go to bed every night praying I’m gonna wake up. I don’t know how many of you do that, those of you who are not sick, those of you who are not facing something like I and countless other millions are. But it’s a blessing when you wake up. It’s a stop-everything-and-thank-God moment.”

Despite everything, Limbaugh said his “future remains pretty good-looking.”

“This is why I say that I always try to keep everything in perspective on a day-to-day basis and to realize that you just don’t know,” he told listeners. “Nobody does.”

___

(c)2020 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.