Detroit’s police chief said Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D) should resign after her calls for “no more policing.” In an interview on Sunday, Chief James Craig called the Democrat congresswoman “reckless.” He said he’d love to see her resign and would even throw her a goodbye party.

Craig’s remarks came in response to comments made by Tlaib in recent weeks, where she called for an end to policing and called police officers racist, in the wake of the death of Duante Wright in Minnesota.

It wasn't an accident. Policing in our country is inherently & intentionally racist. Daunte Wright was met with aggression & violence. I am done with those who condone government funded murder. No more policing, incarceration, and militarization. It can't be reformed. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) April 12, 2021