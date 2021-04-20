Detroit’s police chief said Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D) should resign after her calls for “no more policing.” In an interview on Sunday, Chief James Craig called the Democrat congresswoman “reckless.” He said he’d love to see her resign and would even throw her a goodbye party.
Craig’s remarks came in response to comments made by Tlaib in recent weeks, where she called for an end to policing and called police officers racist, in the wake of the death of Duante Wright in Minnesota.
Read more at One America News.
It wasn't an accident. Policing in our country is inherently & intentionally racist.
Daunte Wright was met with aggression & violence. I am done with those who condone government funded murder.
No more policing, incarceration, and militarization. It can't be reformed.
— Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) April 12, 2021
SHE is the government, she was elected by the people(?). She is no longer outside the establishment, she is in the middle of it. According to Democrat, or leftist, or ‘woke’, or racist deduction, that makes part of the problen just as much she making it only about the police.
“Racist” is the new go to word. Like “sexual harassment”,
Democrats don’t need any proof, evidence or facts.
If a Democrat accuses someone of being racist then presto changeo they are guilty.
Just like President Trump’s phony impeachment.
Nancy Pelosi admitted an unfortunate truth about her impeachment “farce”
– It hinges on witness’s “allegations” not “proof.
https://youtu.be/7dzhIxeF204
I guess if a Democrat accuses you of being a frog, you better start eating bugs.
Chief James Craig, it took a lot of guts to say what you said about Tlaib the traitor.
Why don’t the rest of the chief’s in this country stand up and fight back. Everyone is afraid of their paycheck. There were men in the revolutionary war that risked everything including their lives. There are many people in this country would stand but even the police turn to the wrong side if they take action even to protect themselves….. example drivers getting caught in violent protests that law enforcement should not have allowed
YES!!! YES!!! YES!!! The sooner, the better!!!
We need to quarantine the whole section of the country that keeps voting for this lunatic. They are a threat to our wellbeing
Do the police have to give security to these people? Can they deny private security to protect them?
This is the path they may understand.