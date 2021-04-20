Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday described the recent spate of mass shootings as “horrifying” and acknowledged that increased gun violence is a matter of public health.
In an interview with CNN’s “State of the Union,” Fauci said as a public health official, “I think you can’t run away from” the fact that the country has seen nearly 50 mass shootings over just the last month.
“When you see people getting killed, I mean, in this last month, it’s just been horrifying what’s happened,” Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, told host Dana Bash. “How can you say that’s not a public health issue?”
CNN reported that the U.S. has seen at least 45 mass shootings, in which four or more people excluding the gunmen are wounded or killed, since the March 16 killing of eight at three Georgia spas.
The Gun Violence Archive has tracked at least 150 mass shootings throughout 2021.
Last week, eight people were killed in a shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.
Biden, whose top priority has been addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, has issued executive orders targeting homemade “ghost guns” and handgun braces that let them be fired from a shoulder, according to the Associated Press. He has supported Democrats’ legislation to bolster federal background checks but has not proposed any related laws from the White House, AP reported.
More than 5,500 people this year have died or been injured in gun violence, whether homicides or accidents, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Meanwhile, more than 7,100 of this year’s 12,000-plus gun violence deaths have been due to suicide.
