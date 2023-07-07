Gov. Ron DeSantis’s campaign for president on July 6 announced strong fundraising results, raising $20 million in its first six weeks. His independent Super PAC meanwhile raised $130 million since launching in early March.

Mr. DeSantis’s campaign said in a written statement that his fundraising “is the largest first-quarter filing from any non-incumbent Republican candidate in more than a decade.

“It bests the $18.3 million former President Donald Trump’s campaign raised during the first two fundraising quarters as a candidate,” $3.8 million in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 and $14.5 million in the first quarter of 2023.

“The figures from the DeSantis campaign and from Never Back Down illustrated the Florida governor’s fundraising prowess as he aims to defeat front-runner and former President Donald Trump for the GOP nomination next year,” the Never Back Down Super PAC said in a written statement.

“Trump’s team reported on July 5 that the former president’s campaign and Save America, his political action committee, together brought in over $35 million between April and June in the second quarter of political fundraising,” the PAC said.

“DeSantis raised the $20 million fundraising haul in less than half the time, beginning with his campaign launch in late May,” the PAC said.

Mr. DeSantis declared his candidacy on May 24.

The “$150 million raised from across all 50 states between DeSantis for President and Never Back Down shows what a formidable movement is behind Gov. DeSantis,” Never Back Down CEO Chris Jankowski said in the statement.

“The future of the Republican Party is Governor Ron DeSantis.”

“Joe Biden’s leftist policies are destroying the country, and Republicans are excited to invest in a winner ready to lead America’s revival,” said campaign manager Generra Peck.

“We are grateful for the investment so many Americans have made to get this country back on track.

“The fight to save it will be long and challenging, but we have built an operation to share the governor’s message and mobilize the millions of people who support it. We are ready to win.”

Never Back Down’s nine-figure sum includes $82.5 million transferred from Mr. DeSantis’s Florida PAC, money left over from his 2022 reelection bid.

According to published sources, DeSantis set records for a non-self-funded gubernatorial candidate during that race, raising more than $190 million in two years between his campaign and his PAC.

A watchdog has complained to the Federal Election Commission about the transfer.

The agency took no action on a similar complaint against Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) during the 2020 campaign.

Florida law changes and the restructuring of Mr. DeSantis’s Florida PAC appear to have enabled the transfer.

Mr. Trump raised $35 million amid his indictment on state charges in New York regarding his alleged payoffs to a porn star, and on federal charges in Florida tied to his possession and handling of classified records from his presidency.

Mr. Trump has used the indictments to boost campaign donations.

He headlined a fundraiser at his Bedminster golf club immediately after his first court appearance for the federal case in Miami last month.