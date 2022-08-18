They total more than the individual populations of 25 states and more than 100 countries and territories
(The Center Square) – Since President Joe Biden took office and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas altered federal immigration policies, roughly 5 million people from over 150 countries have entered the U.S. illegally, according to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol data and border agents who provide “gotaway” numbers to The Center Square.
“Gotaways” is the term CBP uses for those who’ve intentionally entered the U.S. illegally and evaded law enforcement who haven’t made asylum or immigration claims. While CBP collects “gotaway” data, it does not report that information publicly. The Center Square obtains that information from border agents themselves.
The 5 million figure includes 3.9 million who have been apprehended entering the U.S. illegally nationwide and 3.4 million at the southern border. It also includes a minimum of 900,000 gotaways though that number is likely higher, Border Patrol agents and law enforcement officials have told The Center Square.
The estimated 5 million are now greater than the individual populations of 25 states – up from 23 states reported in June.
They are greater than the estimated populations of Louisiana (4.6 million), Kentucky (4.5 million), Oregon (4.3 million), Oklahoma (4 million), Connecticut (3.6 million), Utah (3.3 million), Iowa (3.2 million), Nevada (3.1 million), Arkansas (3 million), Mississippi (2.9 million), Kansas (2.9 million), New Mexico (2.1 million), Nebraska (1.9 million), Idaho (1.89 million), West Virginia (1.7 million), Hawaii (1.4 million), New Hampshire (1.3 million), Maine (1.3 million), Rhode Island (1.1 million), Montana (1.1 million), Delaware (1 million), South Dakota (901,000), North Dakota (800,000), Alaska (738,000), Vermont (646,000) and Wyoming (579,000).
They are greater than the populations of all of the largest cities in the U.S. excluding New York City based on 2022 data. The number of people who have illegally entered the U.S. and been apprehended, released or missed total more than the individual populations of Los Angeles (4 million), Chicago (2.6 million), Houston (2.3 million), Phoenix (1.7 million), Philadelphia (1.5 million), San Antonio (1.5 million), San Diego (1.4 million), Dallas (1.4 million) and San Jose (1 million).
They also total more than the individual estimated populations of 100 countries and territories, including Ireland (4.9 million), New Zealand (4.8 million), Panama (4.3 million), Kuwait (4.2 million), Uruguay (3.4 million), Qatar (2.8 million) and many others.
In the first 10 months of fiscal 2022, more foreign nationals were apprehended illegally entering the U.S. than all who were in fiscal 2021.
July’s numbers of roughly 200,000 officially reported by CBP, but believed to be over 256,000 according to Border Patrol sources, was the 17th consecutive month of more than 150,000 people being encountered at the southern border.
Also in July, CBP reports that 10 people on the FBI’s terror watch list were apprehended between ports of entry, meaning they were considered gotaways evading law enforcement. This brings the total number of apprehended terrorists on the FBI watchl ist to 66 for the current fiscal year.
While the Biden administration continues to maintain it’s deporting people under the Title 42 public health authority, in July, CBP expelled only 37% of foreign nationals illegally entering the U.S., a 7% drop compared to June.
How do you change— change the U.S. from a capitalist system’,
Into a Socialistic Democrat Party government controlled system. ??
1. Healthcare — Control healthcare and you control the people.
2. Welfare — Take control of every aspect of their lives (Food, Housing, and Income).
3. Education — Take control of what people read and listen to — take control of what children and young people learn in schools and colleges.
4. Religion — Remove the belief in the God from the Government and schools.
5. Class Warfare — Divide the people into the wealthy and the poor. This will cause more discontent and it will be easier to take from the wealthy and give to poor. Until there are only the poor.
6. Debt — Increase the debt to an unsustainable level.
7. Gun Control — Remove the ability for the people to defend themselves from the Government. (“Socialist Democrat Party State”)
8. Poverty — Increase the poverty level as high as possible. Poor people are easier to control and will keep socialists in power if they are providing everything for them to live. Encourage, protect and support multi-millions of illegal immigrants who are poor, uneducated and disease ridden.
9. Allow illegal immigrants to vote and hold government positions.
Do these look like the tactics of the Democrat Party??
This traitorous, dishonorable, dishonest, immoral, socialist Democrat Party has become our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY!
IF THIS Doesn’t qualify as an invasion, NOTHING SHOULD!
So, according to Joe and his like brain-dead democrat dreamers, 5 million homes and apartments will mysteriously appear to house all these illegals, and the Midwest drought depleted crops will magically grow as many ears of corn as Joe has hair plugs drilled into his brain. They just passed a $750 billion inflation reduction act bill now renamed as the Climate Control act and then cancelled whatever cleaning of the environment can be possible, by letting in 5 million auto gas burning, septic and sewer loading, illegal alien parasitical users of socials services designed for legal citizens who will eat up our food supplies like locusts, fill our now overloaded crime and drug tent cities to the point of violent social rebellion, just so the Chinese can make more money selling us Forced purchased Electric car batteries of which Democrat Big Guys like Joe and Nancy get their 10% laundered kickback money to get rich off of, while the legal American citizens see diminishing supplies of fuel and food skyrocket in price, while the value of their dollars shrink to nothing. No wonder they seek to hide their criminal acts and bills by renaming them from the criminal destructive acts they are, into benign names of warm fuzzy things whose bite eventually kills you. With Democrats, the kinder and gentler named programs are always the most violent and unkind acts of deception.
Exactly. THEY KEEP RESTRICTING WE americans, “in the name of climate change” but then bring in MILLIONS OF FOREIGNERS who don’t give a zit about it!
and no body gives a tinkers dam!
Part of me fears, EVEN IF WE DO flip both the house and senate into VETO PROOF Conservative majorities, ALL THESE 4+ million illegals that have come in UNDER BIDEN< along with the 25+ million already here, STILL WON'T GET DEPORTED…
Seems with our water issues in this country and the amount of people (if this is not really an invasion to take us over) we cannot support our citizens let alone help new people who do not want to do it legally.
Send them all to California,New York and D.C. With no federal aid.
You may think they’re charities. Truth is, these groups are hauling in millions in taxpayer dollars — your money — under government contracts to facilitate illegal immigration.
It’s money laundering. Democratic politicians want to maximize illegal immigration, but they don’t want their fingerprints on it. The remedy: pay so-called charities that will do the work for them. Who’s in on this scam? President Joe Biden, and politicians across the country including New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser and New York City Mayor Eric Adams.
Even before crossing the border, migrants still in Mexico are being handed payment cards loaded with $800 a month to enable them to pay for necessities. The cards are distributed by the nonprofit International Organization for Migration, thanks to money provided by the Biden’s State Department.
Nearly 5 Million Foreign Nationals Have Entered The U.S. Illegally Since Biden Took Office
Totally inexcusable