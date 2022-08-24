WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, one of the GOP’s highest profile critics of former President Donald Trump, plans to set her sights on U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and other Republicans who she says “made themselves unfit for future office” by going along with Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election.

The Wyoming Republican, who lost a primary this month to Trump-backed attorney Harriett Hageman, launched a political action committee with her campaign funds and now says she plans to use the PAC to go after “election deniers.”

Cheney, a leading member of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, told the Wall Street Journal that her first targets include Cruz, who she said “took steps that fundamentally threatened the constitutional order and structure in the aftermath of the last election.”

Cruz led an effort in the Senate to delay certifying President Joe Biden’s election win and objected to Arizona’s electoral votes less than an hour before demonstrators breached the Capitol on Jan. 6, pointing to “unprecedented” — and unproven — allegations of voter fraud. Cruz at the time was pushing for an “emergency audit,” which he has argued could have provided the final say Trump supporters needed to accept the results.

Cruz’s Senate term runs through 2024. The Texas Republican has also said he would run again for president “in a heartbeat” after coming in second to Trump in the 2016 GOP primary.

A spokesman for Cruz said the senator “doesn’t need or want soon-to-be-former Rep. Liz Cheney’s endorsement, and he wishes her the best of luck in the 2024 Democrat presidential primary.”

Meanwhile, Cruz’s campaign sent out a fundraising plea Monday asking for “emergency help to fight back.”

“Republican voters have thrown Liz Cheney OUT in her primary loss,” it said.

