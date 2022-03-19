Lviv, Ukraine, Mar 19 (EFE).- Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for fresh talks to restore the territorial integrity of Ukraine and urged Russia to limit its losses in a message published on Saturday.

In the 10-minute video posted to his official Telegram account, Zelenskyy said it was time for meaningful peace and security negotiations.

“It’s time to meet. Time to talk. It’s time to restore territorial integrity and justice for Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said.

“Otherwise, Russia’s losses will be such that several generations will not recover.”

Some progress has been made during the video talks held this week between the Kremlin and Ukraine in which a deal to ensure that Kyiv does not join NATO is on the cards.

On Tuesday, Zelesnkyy said his nation had accepted that it would not join the NATO defense alliance but that Kyiv would require security guarantees from Western countries.

Ukraine has called for an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory.

Since the war began on Feb. 24, Russia has faced stiff resistance from Ukrainian troops and the Moscow army has stalled in its offensive, according to British defense intelligence. EFE