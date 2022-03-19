Lviv, Ukraine, Mar 19 (EFE).- Ukrainian president Volodymyr called for fresh talks to restore the territorial integrity of Ukraine and urged Russia to limit its losses in a message published on Saturday.
In the 10-minute video posted to his official Telegram account, said it was time for meaningful peace and security negotiations.
“It’s time to meet. Time to talk. It’s time to restore territorial integrity and justice for Ukraine,” said.
“Otherwise, Russia’s losses will be such that several generations will not recover.”
Some progress has been made during the video talks held this week between the Kremlin and Ukraine in which a deal to ensure that Kyiv does not join NATO is on the cards.
On Tuesday, Zelesnkyy said his nation had accepted that it would not join the NATO defense alliance but that Kyiv would require security guarantees from Western countries.
Ukraine has called for an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory.
Since the war began on Feb. 24, Russia has faced stiff resistance from Ukrainian troops and the Moscow army has stalled in its offensive, according to British defense intelligence. EFE
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
So, Just why has Biden not given the Ukrainians access to our Harpoon and other missiles that can take down the Soviet Fleet like Ducks in the Black Sea pond??? Take out about 5-10 and tell Putin that the more civilian targets he destroys, the more we will give the Ukrainians the weapons of self-defense opportunity to respond to their military in kind. If our Human relief caravans to the Russian destroyed Ukrainian cities can be declared by Putin as Fair Game, so should everything Russian that moves on the land or Seas within the legal boundaries of the world recognized area of Ukraine. When the Russian ships, and military buildings in Sevastopol start crumbling like in Kiev, and his ability to land troops and supplies to attack Odessa are denied, maybe Putin will awaken to reality, and understands that terror is a 2-way street, and double edged sword.
Nobody really wins in a war, when will world leaders understand this.