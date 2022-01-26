WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden pledged last week to chat more with everyday Americans and took an initial step Tuesday afternoon by visiting a gift shop and ice cream store in Washington’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.
Biden went shopping at Honey Made, a boutique that opened up last year amid the pandemic. The president perused the store, choosing a hoodie for his grandson and a necklace for his wife, Jill. He then picked up a mug with a picture of Vice President Kamala Harris on it.
“I’ll get this one, too,” he said.
The excursion occurred as the administration is trying to spotlight the healthier parts of the economy, at a time when many Americans are fretting over inflation at a nearly 40-year high. Higher prices have overshadowed the clear gains under Biden’s watch as the unemployment rate has improved sharply to 3.9% and the economy is poised for the strongest growth since 1984.
The White House issued a fact sheet as Biden shopped that said the administration had provided $400 billion in aid to more than 6 million small businesses. Biden opened his presidency by securing a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, which helped to keep cash-strapped companies in business and boosted consumer demand. But strong demand and troubled supply chains led to higher prices, creating what is now a political challenge for a president who has seen his approval slip as the country has struggled to recover from the pandemic.
The president followed his time at Honey Made by greeting nearby members of the U.S. Marine Corps and then stopping at Jeni’s Ice Cream for several scoops in a waffle scone.
After stepping out Tuesday, Biden will meet Wednesday with the heads of General Motors, Ford, Microsoft, Salesforce and Etsy, among other CEOs, to discuss the benefits of his economic agenda that has stalled in the Senate, according to a White House official. The official insisted on anonymity to preview the plans. These executives support the agenda even though Biden has proposed corporate tax increases.
Biden plans to visit Pittsburgh on Friday to highlight the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal that he signed into law last year.
Okay—the guy shopped and got some ice cream—he’s entitled. And I am sure that price was not an issue, but I don’t think this is a big enough story to make the intended point.
It would have been more sobering if he had gone to Walmart to buy groceries and then stopped at a gas station to fill up his car—but he lives in a different world than you and me—he doesn’t need to do those things, so he is insulated from the fallout from his crippling policies. The message just is not going to hit home with him. Stories like this just make us madder—he’s not affected at all.
Compare Trump who when the poop hit the fan, worked through the Christmas holidays without breaks for THE PEOPLE, and took no salary from THE PEOPLE, to Biden who sleeps standing up and thinks if his ice cream cone takes a licking, his career will keep ticking, all the while does nothing to earn his salary and demands his 10% every chance he can put the squeeze on THE PEOPLE. Nero fiddled while Rome burned,,,,Biden paddles around town while the ship of state sinks. THE PEOPLE are taking notice, even the ones who voted for him. Generals who go into battle Air Conditioned, eating Lobster and Caviar while the troops eat beans and gravy while sweating it out in the swamps and deserts send a message to their troops as well. Troops vote. Leaders who put little personal pleasure over the large growing pains of their people don’t usually have long careers when found out.
Our bumbling, fumbling, stumbling, mumbling, and grumbling Divider-in-Chief is way too busy to engage in effective diplomatic efforts to avoid war with Russia over Ukraine but has plenty of time to pose for a photo op while eating ice cream. Both America and Europe are facing serious trouble in the current crisis with Russia when the leader of the free world is a cognitively impaired individual whose leadership is so weak and attention span is so short that no reasonable person would ask him to organize a shopping trip to a grocery store.
“Pledged to chat more with everyday Americans”, so he goes on a photo op shopping in washington dc. Do any everyday Americans live in washington dc? Go to Kansas, Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri, or just about anywhere outside the beltway, or california or new york, if you want to talk to any everyday Americans. Demented buffoon.
When he’s eating ice cream he’s not lobbying Congress to spend more money. And no, this kind of thing is not going to play well with the people.
This is not listening to their problems or trying to help anyone. This is just saying Ha! Ha, I have money to buy gifts, sorry you don’t. I can buy expensive ice cream. You’ll be fine with the grocery store brand, if the grocery store has any ice cream.
When Biden is on the prowl with his ice cream prop, don’t allow him close to your children…
And put pepper spray instead of hair spray on their heads.