Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse is facing new scrutiny over his decades-long membership in an allegedly all-white private beach club, as he bills himself as a progressive and prominent critic of “systemic racism” — dismissing membership based on race as “a long tradition in Rhode Island.”
The controversy began when Whitehouse (D-RI) was confronted Friday by a GoLocal Providence reporter, who published the video along with an article on Saturday detailing what occurred after asking about the senator’s membership at Newport-based Bailey’s Beach Club, part of the Spouting Rock Beach Association.
“I think the people who are running the place are still working on that and I’m sorry it hasn’t happened yet,” the progressive pol told the reporter after being asked of the club’s lack of any diversity whatsoever.
– Read more at the NY Post.
Sheldon Whitehouse doesn’t denounce super-exclusive beach club his family belongs to
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse last week refused to apologize for his family’s membership in a reportedly all-White beach club in his home state of Rhode Island, calling beach clubs “a long tradition” and saying he hopes the club will admit minority members soon.
The senator’s office on Monday denied that the club has discriminatory policies and said it does have minority members.
Whitehouse, D-R.I., was asked about his family’s membership in Bailey’s Beach Club, officially known as Spouting Rock Beach Association, by GoLocalProv in a video that was posted on Saturday. The interviewer cited comments Whitehouse made in 2017 that he hoped the highly-exclusive club would begin to accept minority members and asked Whitehouse’s reaction to it allegedly not doing so.
– Read more at Fox News
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, do as I say not as I do. Oh, how I love the communist elitist Democrats.
This is the same treat everybody fair advocate. They eventually get caught in their hypocritical LIES.. Another one who should just shut up and stop preaching to everyone else.
If the beach club is all White, so what? How many Whites are in the Black Caucus in Congress? Every little all-White thing or all-Black thing isn’t cause to start firing off allegations of racism. The Dems are succeeding in getting people to see racism in everything—every little thing.
Why do white only clubs and other such organizations always have to open their doors to minorities or people of color or lack of wealth?
There are many find black organizations, female and, chinese, and hispanic that have a closed door policy to whites. Even this demorat has the right to be white only.
This racist stuff has to stop. I think people are making issues where there were none just to resolve a few issues that could get resolved in a different manner.
The attitude of POC toward whites is what’s yours is mine but what’s mine is all mine. This hypocritical double standard has to stop. If there can be no exclusively white organizations, then black only, Asian only, indigenous only etc. organizations must be diversified or closed down as well. Equality for ALL races.
Typical dummycrat. Give big high and mighty speeches about racism from a person who is a bigot.
How many other people of different race, color or ethnic group besides blacks are members of NAACP? How many students of different race are allowed at black colleges. Guess what is for blacks is only for blacks but what is for other races MUST include blacks too or it is racism.
There are other race, color, ethnic group organizations that only allow those of the same identification become members so why is it that only racism exists on those groups that excludes those not like them.