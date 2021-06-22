Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse is facing new scrutiny over his decades-long membership in an allegedly all-white private beach club, as he bills himself as a progressive and prominent critic of “systemic racism” — dismissing membership based on race as “a long tradition in Rhode Island.”

The controversy began when Whitehouse (D-RI) was confronted Friday by a GoLocal Providence reporter, who published the video along with an article on Saturday detailing what occurred after asking about the senator’s membership at Newport-based Bailey’s Beach Club, part of the Spouting Rock Beach Association.

“I think the people who are running the place are still working on that and I’m sorry it hasn’t happened yet,” the progressive pol told the reporter after being asked of the club’s lack of any diversity whatsoever.

– Read more at the NY Post.

—————————-

Sheldon Whitehouse doesn’t denounce super-exclusive beach club his family belongs to

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse last week refused to apologize for his family’s membership in a reportedly all-White beach club in his home state of Rhode Island, calling beach clubs “a long tradition” and saying he hopes the club will admit minority members soon.

The senator’s office on Monday denied that the club has discriminatory policies and said it does have minority members.

Whitehouse, D-R.I., was asked about his family’s membership in Bailey’s Beach Club, officially known as Spouting Rock Beach Association, by GoLocalProv in a video that was posted on Saturday. The interviewer cited comments Whitehouse made in 2017 that he hoped the highly-exclusive club would begin to accept minority members and asked Whitehouse’s reaction to it allegedly not doing so.

– Read more at Fox News