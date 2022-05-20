Litigation may occur if a Wisconsin middle school does not follow through with a request from attorneys.
Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) attorney Cory Brewer explains that three eighth grade boys have received a Title IX complaint against them for “mispronouning.” She says the school district appears to be taking the position that merely using incorrect pronouns, or not using someone’s preferred pronouns, is sexual harassment under Title IX.
“Our position is that that is completely inappropriate,” she tells American Family News.
“We’ve written a letter to the district, asking them to end the Title IX investigation, drop the complaint, and remove the complaints from each of the boys’ academic records,” says Brewer. “Right now, we’re hoping that that is all we need to do.”
She adds, though, that the issue implicates First Amendment and possibly due process violations. So depending on how the school responds, litigation is a possibility.
While there have been and are cases involving faculty members throughout the country not using a student’s preferred pronouns, Brewer says this is the first case involving students of which she has heard.
“They went to school with this classmate who is a biological female but asked at either the end of March of this year or the beginning of April to be referred to by the pronouns they and them,” Brewer explains. “The boys, I think, initially were a little bit confused about how to use those pronouns; they’re used to going to school with this individual who used to be referred to as a girl.”
The attorney asserts, though, that “mispronouning” is not sexual harassment.
“It is really inappropriate for the school district to be taking this action,” Brewer reiterates.
Kiel Middle School did not respond to AFN’s email seeking comment.
The school district officials need to be fired and permanently banned from any and all employment in any kind of educational system. This kind of stupidity should not exist under any circumstances.
These people are suppose to be educators? Seems like this is another example of the left wing liberals going nuts! They are destroying this nation, one word at a time. When are we going to say, enough is enough?
YOu can bet, if this is let to stand, we’ll see MORE FOLKS BE Punished for ‘misgendering’.
Gasp! The laws of grammatical usage are now being used create a new category abuse, the problem between the singular and plural which are in common usage. Language never works this way, the imposition of some outside dimension that is not part of the evolvement of language usage! I do not believe that there are laws on the books concerning the misuse of language, there are, however, laws concerning making false or (shall we say) pretentious charges!
That seems to be what the dems want.. FOLKS BEING FORCED to comply, or get sued/arrested.
How stupid is this????
Amendment 1
Congress (or public school districts)shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
How about just referring to these sexual perverts as … ‘It”,
More like asinine stupidity and pure ignorance—and coming from a school at that.
The world has gone mad!
It has to come from a school. You have to be “highly educated” to be that messed up. Nature can’t do it on it’s own.
And the school won’t respond because they’re likely embarrassed, or at least should be—or just plain cowards.